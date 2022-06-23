City of Eagan election and polling location changes
Image courtesy of the City of Eagan

Absentee voting begins June 24 

Eagan voters will have a new set of precincts this election year as most precincts across the state have changed.

If you’re a registered voter, expect to receive a Dakota County postcard with your voting location in July.

 To check your voting location early visit mnvotes.org for updated election and voting registration information.

The Eagan precinct map can be found at cityofeagan.com/elections.

The primary election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Absentee and early voting opens at 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, and runs through 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Eagan City Hall, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd. 

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Tags

Load comments