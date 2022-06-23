City of Eagan election and polling location changes Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy of the City of Eagan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Absentee voting begins June 24 Eagan voters will have a new set of precincts this election year as most precincts across the state have changed.If you’re a registered voter, expect to receive a Dakota County postcard with your voting location in July. To check your voting location early visit mnvotes.org for updated election and voting registration information.The Eagan precinct map can be found at cityofeagan.com/elections.The primary election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9.Absentee and early voting opens at 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, and runs through 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Eagan City Hall, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Absentee Voting Dakota County Postcard Voting Primary Election New Precincts In Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies Miss Lakeville royalty to have more to celebrate Lakeville baker ‘Shortie’ is big on sweets Eagan Life Time instructor celebrates 20 years inspiring others to be active E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 17, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.