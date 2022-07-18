Podcast aims to engage community,
inform residents
A new city-sponsored podcast entitled Farmington Feed is working to engage and inform residents about people, local events, and organizations that make up the fabric of the community.
The podcast is the brainchild of Communications Specialist Lauren Siebenaler who serves as host and interviews residents and officials for the monthly podcast.
“The idea for the podcast came from a conference that I virtually attended in 2021 in Wisconsin with the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and they had a really cool podcast and that was the inspiration behind ours,” said Siebenaler. She spoke with former City Administrator David McKnight about her idea, and he approved moving forward with it.
The free podcast can be subscribed to via smartphone, computer, or website at https://farmingtonfeed.transistor.fm. Farmington Feed can be heard on the government cable channel and will be uploaded to YouTube, the city social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook and Next Door.
An avid podcast listener, Siebenaler likes to listen in her car to those related to comedy and crime.
“The Farmington Feed will focus on news and events, parks and recreation programs,” she said, along with events and activities that are hosted by civic groups, nonprofits, and organizations.
The first episode launched in February and featured conversations with Missie Kohlbeck from the Rambling River Center and Kellee Omlid, Parks and Recreation director.
The second podcast featured McKnight who reflected on city growth, changes, and his tenure a city hall.
“My third podcast was with Josh Solinger (city liquor operations manager) who talked about hiring and fundraisers and there is a ton going on,” she said.
The fourth podcast episode highlighted Farmington Library events and featured two interviews with the new children’s librarian and another librarian who has focused on the history of the library since Farmington is celebrating its 150 sesquicentennial this year.
Doing a live broadcast during the Dew Days parade was fun and a bit of a challenge, she said, as she and Omlid stood in a cherry picker bucket that hung over the street in front of city hall.
“It was fun learning how to run that thing and I even got it stuck,” she said. “It was nice to be above the crowd and see what was coming down the street during the parade.
“We had fun with it at the parade - we tried to make it more conversational, but we want to keep it light,” she said.
Each episode is typically under 30 minutes.
“I hope Farmington residents can tune in and learn more about organizations, resources, and all the good stuff that they can get involved in, and eventually we would really like to incorporate a video of the podcast once I get comfortable with the audio,” Siebenaler said.
In the next episode, she plans to interview Kris Akin who has been a longtime champion of the city as a former business leader, longtime volunteer, and Community Education communications leader.
The Farmington Feed episodes are produced with assistance from the Cable Commission Video Operations Coordinator Tim Klausler and intern Brett Pettit.
“We can be a platform for upcoming events, news items, programs, resources for the community, and generally anything going on in Farmington and the Farmington community,” she said.
Siebenaler looks forward to seeing the growth in listeners and the possibilities that the Farmington Feed can bring to residents and the community.
“It is exciting to have that new opportunity and trying something different, and this is another way to bring news to the community along with the newspaper,” she said.
Residents can share ideas for new podcast episodes or potential guest requests at communications@farmingtonmn.gov.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.