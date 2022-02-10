It will serve as trailhead, multi-purpose space
The city of Rosemount and Dakota County are working together to enhance the park and cycling experience in and around Flint Hills Athletic Complex.
The two government entities have entered into a joint-powers agreement to construct a $900,000 park and trailhead building at the east-central Rosemount complex that is home to seven playfields and future bike trail connections.
On any given spring through fall weekend, the athletic complex can host 200 or so people on the seven fields that can be used for lacrosse, soccer or football.
The lack of a shelter or building has meant people have needed to use pop-up tents for gatherings and portable toilets.
The construction of a building aims to make visiting the park more enjoyable with the addition of permanent restrooms and a multi-purpose space that could be used for serving food or handing out equipment, according to Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz.
The City Council approved the joint-powers agreement during its Jan. 4 meeting, clearing the way for Dakota County’s $300,000 share of the cost to be added to the city’s money from the Building and Facilities Capital Improvement Program and the Parks Improvements Fund.
“We think this project is worth working with on the county on,” Schultz said.
The city will also spend another $300,000 on the plaza area that will include benches and other features related to cycling.
Flint Hills Athletic Complex opened in 2013 with three fields and added four more in 2018.
Since that time, the site has operated without a large shelter or building. Erickson and Jaycee parks, which also have multiple fields, are the only other two city parks with a structure of this type.
“This will have a large restroom area to meet the needs of the park and the fields and the potential special events we might have out there,” Schultz said.
He said the space will not be designated as a concession stand since that comes with additional requirements, but rather as a multi-purpose space where people could hand out pizza or other food items brought in from a local restaurant or served potluck style.
Other options could include using the space as a base for a party or handing out equipment and T-shirts.
Schultz said the park is used for Rosemount Parks and Recreation soccer and football. The Rosemount Area Athletic Association and other club organizations use the park for lacrosse and soccer.
Schultz said at a minimum, there can be 200 people, including parents and grandparents of the players, at the park on game days.
“I don’t know where the people are coming from to see these games,” he said. “They have their lawn chairs and their cups of coffee.”
There are 340 parking stalls at the park.
He said the multi-purpose space would be reserved through permit. The space would have refrigerators and freezers and several electrical outlets.
“Our goal is to have it used every weekend,” Schultz said.
The building would be co-branded with city and county signage, kiosks, and way finding information.
A future supplemental maintenance agreement will address ongoing maintenance responsibilities of the city and the county.
As for serving as a cycling trailhead, Schultz said the complex is not yet connected to the Lebanon Hills and Spring Lake Park sections, but those are in the plans.
Dakota County built an Akron Road underpass that connects to the north portion of the complex. Its underpass will connect a future trail that will run on the park’s northeast side. The trailhead will have bike racks, permanent air pumps, fix-it stands, and wayfinding signs.
Schultz said Dakota County has been working with other cities on such projects, including buildings at Kelleher Park in Burnsville and Antlers Park in Lakeville. In those cases, Dakota County also provided $300,000 to the projects.
Flint Hills Athletic Complex added a playground with small sun shades in 2021.
The park was named for Flint Hills Resources, the donor of the property.
Schultz said the hope is to have construction start in the spring.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
