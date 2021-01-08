Citing health, Backstrom announces retirement

Is longest-serving Dakota County attorney
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced his resignation Jan. 8, effective Feb. 27, citing “health issues which unfortunately have become worse in recent years.”
Backstrom spent his career in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, starting as a law clerk in 1977 while still in law school. He’s Dakota’s longest-serving county attorney, appointed in 1987 and elected eight times starting in 1990.
“While I look forward to my retirement, I am also saddened to be leaving my work for this great community after so many years of service,” Backstrom wrote in a Jan. 8 letter to the County Board of Commissioners.
State law authorizes the board to appoint a replacement for the rest of Backstrom’s term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2023. The position, which carries a four-year term, is up for election in November 2022.
After graduating from William Mitchell College of Law, Backstrom was hired in August 1978 by then-County Attorney John O. Sonsteng as an assistant county attorney not yet admitted to the bar. The position became permanent when he was licensed later that year.
Backstrom worked in the office’s Civil Division and was appointed division head in May 1982 by then-County Attorney Robert F. Carolan. In September 1987 the County Board appointed Backstrom to replace Carolan when he was appointed as a judge in the 1st Judicial District.
“Upon my departure, I will be the longest serving County Attorney in Dakota County’s history with over 33 years of service (12 years was the longest any Dakota County Attorney previously served),” Backstrom wrote.
He thanked the 1987 County Board for “giving me the initial opportunity to hold this important position of public trust and responsibility,” other county officials and voters.
He thanked the staff in the attorney’s office he worked with over more than four decades.
“The successes I achieved, first as an Assistant County Attorney and then as County Attorney, has been due in large part to the hard work and dedication of these talented and highly skilled individuals,” Backstrom wrote.
