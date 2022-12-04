Frigid temperatures did not deter families from gathering to meet Santa Claus and his reindeer in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan.

Santa and his gentle reindeer felt right at home in the frosty weather as families lined up for photos Saturday and Sunday in front of the food court at the mall, 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway.

Tags

Load comments