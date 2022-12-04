Children bundle up in sleigh with Santa and his reindeer at Twin Cities Premium Outlet Mall By Kara Hildreth Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Frigid temperatures did not deter families from gathering to meet Santa Claus and his reindeer in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan. Photo by Kara Hildreth Santa and his reindeer felt right at home in the frosty weather as families lined up for photos Saturday and Sunday in front of the food court at the mall, 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway.Complimentary candy canes and warm beverages will be offered to all good boys and girls. Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Photo by Kara Hildreth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frigid temperatures did not deter families from gathering to meet Santa Claus and his reindeer in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan.Santa and his gentle reindeer felt right at home in the frosty weather as families lined up for photos Saturday and Sunday in front of the food court at the mall, 3965 Eagan Outlets Parkway.Complimentary candy canes and warm beverages will be offered to all good boys and girls.Designer outlet shops will offer many deals and sales during the weekend.The mall plans to offer many family-friendly festivities throughout the holiday season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Twin Cities Premium Outlets Eagan Santa Claus With Reindeer Christmas Gift Shopping Designer Outlet Shops Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Minnesota Ice Maze melts into Winter SKOLstice event Cellphone of alleged murderer from Lakeville led to his capture Lakeville resident releases Christmas song Phoenix rising: Girls hockey co-op takes the ice Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 2, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 2, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 2, 2022 0
