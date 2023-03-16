For a little over the past two decades, the Irish band Legacy has spread its message of fun and paying homage to their heritage.
Anchored by its two Rosemount residents Kevin Carroll and Patti Drew, Legacy will be performing several times over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, including a 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, show at Omni Orchards Winery & Taproom in Rosemount.
Omni opened in December at 15701 Biscayne Ave. as the second location for owners Justin Walsh and Zach Ward.
For the past several months, Omni has hosted live music on Fridays and Saturday, and the Legacy show fits in well with the venues penchant for local acts.
Carroll said he is looking forward to playing in Rosemount, which the band hasn’t done for a long time.
“All of us love performing and all of us love Irish music,” Carroll said.
He said the band’s name is a reflection of their philosophy to help audiences learn more about Irish music and culture.
“We want to get new generations of people enthused about it,” he said.
The current version of Legacy is an incarnation of that philosophy, as Carroll’s son, Connor, is playing in band.
Connor, a 2009 Rosemount High School graduate, plays flute, tin whistle and clarinet, along with occasionally his most common instrument, the saxophone.
“I am enjoying it as much as any aspect of the band right now,” the elder Carroll said of having his son in the band.
Carroll said the band plays a set list that is tailored to the venue.
For the Omni show, the repertoire will be probably be somewhere in the middle of its educational interludes and playing recognizable songs one after another.
“Many of our fans don’t have any Irish background at all,” Carroll said. “Irish music, it appeals to everyone.”
She said the instrumentally lively and engaging music gets people tapping their feet and snapping their fingers in a way that many other forms of music don’t.
He also said the storytelling nature of the lyrics, along with often clever verses and phrasing draws people in.
Over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Legacy will play two performances at the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul as part of the Irish Arts Minnesota festival. Later that night, they will play at Shamrock’s Bar on West Seventh Street in St. Paul.
Over the past several years, the band has played regularly at the Dubliner Pub in St. Paul and Charlie’s Pub in Stillwater.
“We wouldn’t be doing it this long if we didn’t enjoy playing,” Carroll said.
Carroll, a former community development director in Farmington, has been working for the city of Minneapolis since 2006.
Kevin and his wife, Maureen Kelly Carroll, have lived in the same Rosemount house for the past 35 years. Kelly Carroll, a fourth-generation Rosemount resident, was a longtime District 196 teacher and special education coordinator, who has been doing some advisory work for the district in recent years.
Drew also is longtime District 196 teacher, who currently teaches forensic science and is yearbook advisor at Rosemount High School.
In addition to Connor, the Carrolls’ children, Norah and Shannon are graduates of Rosemount High School.
Connor also plays in the Rosemount-based Jazz 651, Genesis Jazz Orchestra and several other jazz and rock bands.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.