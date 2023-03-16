rm legacy band

Legacy includes (from left) Connor Carroll, Patti Drew, David McKosky and Kevin Carroll.

 Photo submitted

For a little over the past two decades, the Irish band Legacy has spread its message of fun and paying homage to their heritage.

Anchored by its two Rosemount residents Kevin Carroll and Patti Drew, Legacy will be performing several times over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, including a 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, show at Omni Orchards Winery & Taproom in Rosemount.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

