Burnsville Breakfast Rotary has raised and donated nearly $285,000 to charities in the past 26 charity golf tournaments.
Last year, golfers helped the club raise $13,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts.
This year the club needs $15,000 to hit $300,000.
While COVID-19 may be retreating, the needs of local charities aren’t. One hundred percent of the funds the club raises will go to local charities.
The tournament is Wednesday, Aug. 18, and will have a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start for 18 holes of golf at Crystal Lake Golf Club, 16725 Innsbrook Drive, Lakeville.
Included with the registration:
Driving range access and free range balls starts at 10:45 a.m.
Registration opens at 11 a.m.
Grab-and-go lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
After the round, there will be an Attitude Adjustment Hour (cash bar), Tournament Banquet and Awards Extravaganza starts at 5:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $140 and includes 18 holes of golf and cart, tasty grab and go lunch (hot dog, soda), and the Finest Fried Chicken and Baby Back Ribs Banquet.
The dinner only cost is $40.
There will be prizes and 20% off pro shop merchandise (day of event).
In addition, there is a VIP Package for $25, which includes one mulligan per person and one drink ticket, one raffle ticket and many on-course games.
Registration is limited to 144 golfers.
Register online at www.burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org (credit cards accepted), or mail check and registration form to Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 1752, Burnsville, MN 55337; or call John Gregg 612-730-6621 and Dan McElroy 952-797-4548.
Those who are interested in learning more about how to become a Rotary member, contact John at JAGRotary@comcast.net.
