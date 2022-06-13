Food shelf items in most need: Baking ingredients like flour, sugar and cooking oil, condiments like ketchup, mustard, jelly and mayonnaise, grains like rice, pasta, cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix, protein like canned chicken or tuna, nut butter, and beans, and foods for special dietary needs like gluten free or sugar free items. Culturally specific foods like corn flour, fish sauce, ethnic seasoning and sauces are also needed.
Farmington Dew Days Parade spectators can bring non-perishable food shelf donations to the Grand Parade that will be given to Farmington Food Shelf.
The parade is scheduled for noon Sunday, June 26, and a 360 Communities van and food shelf volunteers with shopping carts will be collecting non-perishable, shelf stable food donations.
"The summer months can be especially challenging for food shelves, as donations tend to slow down while the need for food is on the rise," said volunteer Karen Giusto.
"With kids at home families that rely on free-and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches during the school year seek help from their local food shelf to fill the summer meal gap," she said.
The Farmington Food Shelf plans to stock food shelves for the summer by marching in the Farmington Dew Days Grand Parade and volunteers will collect much needed donations.
Food Shelf volunteers will be raising awareness about this vital community resource, handing out treats to children, and accepting donations of non-perishable food items from parade goers along the parade route.
Food shelf items in most need: Baking ingredients like flour, sugar and cooking oil, condiments like ketchup, mustard, jelly and mayonnaise, grains like rice, pasta, cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix, protein like canned chicken or tuna, nut butter, and beans, and foods for special dietary needs like gluten free or sugar free items. Culturally specific foods like corn flour, fish sauce, ethnic seasoning and sauces are also needed.
"If you are planning to attend the Farmington Dew Days Grand Parade, please remember to pack a non-perishable food shelf donation along with your sunglasses and lawn chair," Giusto said.
The Farmington Food Shelf, part of the 360 Communities food shelf network, partners with the Farmington Lutheran Church.
Located in downtown Farmington at 510 Walnut Street at Door #9, anyone seeking food assistance can call (952) 985-5300 to schedule an appointment.
Donation drop-off hours are Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
