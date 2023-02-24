New refrigerated, outdoor ice rink
is public, private partnership
A new refrigerated, outdoor ice rink at Goat Hill Park in Eagan has become a new venue for families to congregate, have fun and break the ice all bundled up and ready to ice skate for fun or compete in hockey.
The Eagan Hockey Association and Eagan city officials gathered Jan. 17 for the official ribbon cutting on the new rink. Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire and Eagan Hockey Association leaders took shots on the ice and youth hockey players had fun alongside other local residents who skated across the ice.
The city said the new rink will provide the public free access to outdoor skating as early as November and into March.
Family affair
Adrienne Todd said her four children have enjoyed hours of fun on the new rink. She and her husband, Bill, live near the park, adding that she is a proud hockey mom.
“They all love to play on the ice and three are officially in Eagan Hockey and one will be next year and now she enjoys ice skating,” Todd said.
William, 11, plays in the Squirt level and began skating at age 4. Joey, 8, is a Mite; Alaina, 6, is on the Mini Mite co-ed team; and Audrey, 4, is having fun ice skating.
“Neither one of us played hockey or spent a whole lot of time on ice, so this is a really a whole new community for us,” Todd said.
“Hockey for us is certainly about the sport and keeping the kids active, but it is just an incredible community and is really established and has led us to make really strong friendships for both the kids and adults, and it gives our kids the chance to do what they love while being kids and being outside brings a special feeling to hockey.
“It feels nostalgic, hockey, and this is what it means to grow up in Minnesota, being able to do that with new friends and old friends and it is an incredible opportunity for the kids.”
The Goat Hill refrigerated ice rink is a collaboration between the Eagan Hockey Association and Eagan Parks and Recreation Department.
“It takes a village and it takes a tremendous amount of volunteers that make this all come to life,” Todd said.
Volunteers chip in time for clearing the walking path and shoveling off the rink.
“Everyone comes together to make it happen, and this rink allows the kids to truly embrace winter for a much more extended time frame,” Todd said.
She said playing hockey allows her children to learn about being on a team and winning and losing, and also knowing how to have fun away from screens and adults.
“It offers a place for the kids to have fun when they are on break from school and the older kids are off the screens and phones,” Todd said.
As a result of the new venue, families have established a Friday Hot Dog night at the rink. The kids skate and take a break while sharing a few bites of warm food inside the warming house. Then it’s back to the ice.
“This rink fosters a sense of community that the whole family can be a part of,” Todd said.
Balanced amenities
Andrew Pimental, director of Eagan Parks and Recreation, said this fills a need for ice that has been in demand for years.
“As I understand it, for a decade or more we have had hockey ice needs in this area, and other cities probably have different stories, but in Eagan what is unique is our ice skating and hockey program has seen steady growth,” Pimental said.
This ice rink has been part of the city’s plans since in 2016.
“We were strategically looking at our facility wise and knew there was a need for an outdoor refrigerated rink,” he said.
“Anytime we finish a new amenity for the community there will always excitement from the staff and we received a wonderful donation from the hockey association and partnership,” Pimental said. “This furthers the idea of that consistent amenity that not only supports hockey, but overall for outdoor ice skating in the community and gives all more ways to be active in the winter.”
Chris Fleck, superintendent of Eagan city parks, said this new ice rink has been a big success. The rink is a balanced amenity, with something for many different people.
“They can come to gather as neighbors and get away from the business of every day,” Fleck said.
Pimental said the work at Goat Hill Park will have a second phase with a park shelter added.
“In 2023, this will be a big planning year to see what the new building and maintenance support along with a covering on the ice to provide a year-around recreation amenity,” Pimental said.
There are about six other outdoor, refrigerated ice rinks in the Twin Cities, Pimental said, although more are being added.
Public, private partnership
The new rink is a collaboration between the Eagan Hockey Association and Eagan Parks and Recreation Department.
Robert Braun, president of Eagan Hockey Association, said he is proud of the project. His two boys, Kevin, 11, and Dustin, 9, are thrilled to skate and have fun on the new rink.
“Originally, a number of years back our group of board members started saving money,” Braun said. The board worked with the city to see about the feasibility and began the exploration of a refrigerated outdoor rink a few years back.
After years of conversations and many joint work sessions, Braun said the Eagan Hockey Association that includes 650 athletes is happy to see the rink come to reality for all age groups.
“We never cut anyone who wants to play hockey,” Braun said. “We are in phase one now and are working with the city in a tremendous partnership for the people at the city who care, and I didn’t realize that about our government officials and employees, that Eagan is first class city to live in.”
At the January opening event, there were 300 skaters who played in-house games on the rink morning until evening, he said.
“There were big smiles on the faces and parents standing in the snowbanks,” Braun said.
