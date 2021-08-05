The body of an adult male was recovered from Schulze Lake in Lebanon Hills Regional Park on Tuesday, according to a release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said that a visitor to the Eagan portion of the park reported a body in the water at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The beach was closed for a short time Tuesday morning when the Eagan Fire Department recovered the body near the swimming area, but it was reopened later that day. Schulze Lake beach does not have lifeguards on duty, as warning signs on the beach indicate.
After reviewing park security cameras, investigators saw Sunday afternoon footage of a man matching the victim’s body type exiting a vehicle and walking toward the beach with a towel in hand.
The identity of the victim will be released after his family is notified.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. It said it extended its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.
This is one of several freshwater drownings in the state this summer. Other drownings have occurred in Burnsville and Lakeville this summer.
