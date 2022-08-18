lv uca groundbreaking

Participating in United Christian Academy’s groundbreaking on Aug. 10 in Lakeville were, from left, Christa Dalrymple, head of school; Evan Dalrymple, executive director; Traci Kotula, UCA president and board chair, and Ryan Kotula, Foundation board chair and Light the Way Cabinet chair.

 Photo submitted

Preschool building planned for 2023 completion; K-12 site in 2024

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the 47-acre site of the future United Christian Academy near the junction of Interstate 35 and County Road 70 in Lakeville.

Tags

Load comments