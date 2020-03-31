Many challenges ahead for the two-year schools
Michael Berndt officially had the interim removed from his title as president of Dakota County Technical College and Inver Hills Community College.
The Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities named Berndt president March 18 effective immediately.
Located less than 10 miles apart, DCTC (55 programs) Inver Hills (40) offers a wide range of two-year educational opportunities.
The colleges have operated under a shared presidency since 2015.
He’s served as the interim president since 2018.
He said for the past two years he’s worked hard to bring more equity and inclusion to the halls of both DCTC in Rosemount and Inver Hills in Inver Grove Heights.
“We knew as a college we needed to reexamine our practice to serve our diverse student base and to better prepare them to be successful in an increasingly diverse world,” Berndt said.
He has also worked to build partnerships and increase civic participation by connecting to the workforce development board, chambers of commerce, and area businesses.
Now in a permanent role, he doesn’t have to operate with a “double consciousness.”
“We couldn’t be too bold before because I was preparing for someone else,” Berndt said. “I didn’t want to over commit to anything.”
Now he feels open to make bold moves to help close the achievement and opportunity gaps.
“The real transformative work, that commitment to that deep community engagement – we’d like to see our colleges become partners of choice,” Berndt said.
In the ever growing and changing economy, Berndt would also like to meet society’s demand for quality workers.
“I want people to have the opportunity to work and for that social mobility,” Berndt said. “And to grow in partnership with organizations that do that work.”
One of the challenges will be to increase the financial stability of the organizations as they continue to meet the needs of both student and workforce demands.
“Enrollment has declined across the state,” Berndt said. “State funding has gone up somewhat, but it’s not commensurate with the increase in costs to operate. We need to be creative to maintain that high level of service and meet the real demands of the community. It’s creative work. It’s challenging work. But I’m excited.”
Another challenge is keeping operations going amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said their focus has been on maintaining the health of their students as they try to finish out the spring term.
Berndt said he’s overwhelmingly proud of the way staff has prepared “alternative delivery strategies” to help students continue their learning. They’ve moved as much learning and advising online as possible to increase social distancing.
What they can’t do online, they’ve move to small groups and staggering the face-to-face time to limit interactions.
“In some of our science courses, they’re creating home kits so students can come pick them up,” Berndt said. “Our art faculty is doing that as well. But it’s hard to do things like welding and heavy duty truck education remotely.”
What the economic landscape will look like in the coming months is unknown, but if unemployment is high, Berndt hopes DCTC and Inver Hills will help bring the workforce back.
Technical education is a growing market.
“It’s absolutely the best way to go for some students,” Berndt said. “It’s a nurturing environment. It allows you to stay close to home, which could really come into play in the future. We’re every bit as much of a college as any four-year program with all the same criteria and standards. I’m excited to see there’s more community recognition in the value of professional trade positions.”
Students can also use DCTC and Inver Hills as a step toward a four-year degree.
He said the schools will continue to look at “alternative ways of delivery” whether it’s night classes or online to meet diverse needs of residents.
One of its new programs is a flex track where people self-pace their online learning, which gives students the freedom to accelerate the process or pause if needed.
What is the future of DCTC and Inver Hills?
“I think we’re going to continue to be sources of innovation,” Berndt said. “We’re going to embrace both the career and technical education we offer along with the liberal education. We need to become the center of excellence in workforce development and community development. We’re going to have to look for more ways to partner with businesses and to help meet their needs.”
He would like foster more personal, customized educational offerings such as more non-credit opportunities, or specialized training for specific employers.
Berndt previously served as vice president of academic affairs at Century College from 2014 to 2018. He was also with Normandale Community College from 2008 to 2014 as the dean, associate vice president, and vice president of planning and institutional effectiveness, and as the assistant to the president for strategic initiatives from 2006 to 2008.
He was a full-time English instructor at Normandale from 2000 to 2006, and chair of the English department from 2002 to 2004.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris and a master’s from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
With approval by the Board of Trustees, the chancellor is authorized to negotiate a three-year contract with Berndt that will become effective July 1.
