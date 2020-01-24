A deceased man found at in the median along Highway 169 and Mystic Lake Drive on Jan. 16 in Shakopee has been identified as a man from Eagan.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Ryan Wesley Hobot, 22, of Eagan, died of multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to lead an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Hobot.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an accident that occurred at the intersection on Jan. 15.

A passerby called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Jan. 16 to report a possible male on the ground in the median.

The Shakopee Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed that a deceased male was at the location. Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrived shortly thereafter and requested the BCA investigate.

On Jan. 15 around 10:40 p.m., State Patrol troopers and Shakopee police officers responded to a three-car crash near the same location. It has not yet been determined whether the two incidents are related.

According to a Facebook post from the Naval Sea Cadet Corps Twins Cities Squadron, Hobot was a former cadet with the program.

NSCC posted: “We send our thoughts and prayers to Cadet Hobot and his family.”

