A deceased man found at in the median along Highway 169 and Mystic Lake Drive on Jan. 16 in Shakopee has been identified as a man from Eagan.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Ryan Wesley Hobot, 22, of Eagan, died of multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to lead an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Hobot.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an accident that occurred at the intersection on Jan. 15.
A passerby called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. Jan. 16 to report a possible male on the ground in the median.
The Shakopee Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed that a deceased male was at the location. Minnesota State Patrol troopers arrived shortly thereafter and requested the BCA investigate.
On Jan. 15 around 10:40 p.m., State Patrol troopers and Shakopee police officers responded to a three-car crash near the same location. It has not yet been determined whether the two incidents are related.
According to a Facebook post from the Naval Sea Cadet Corps Twins Cities Squadron, Hobot was a former cadet with the program.
NSCC posted: “We send our thoughts and prayers to Cadet Hobot and his family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.