Group will be busy with field show season, parade practice, fundraising
The 235 members of the Rosemount High School marching band are looking forward to “Turning the Corner” during the Jan. 2, 2023, Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
But before they make the well-known turns during the parade, the band members have several other corners to manage.
Aside from preparing their parade routine for an international stage and competing in the field season, fundraising is ongoing as the band has undertaken several events in recent weeks, including a car wash, garage sale, and door-to-door appeals.
Band co-director Leon Sieve said the band will need close to $500,000 for transport, lodging and travel for the 235 band members to complete the once-in-a-lifetime trip.
More fundraising events are planned in the future, including the home marching band festival Saturday, Sept. 24, at Irish Stadium.
That’s the place where the band received its official invite and gave a preview of its field show, “The Rose,” July 29 in front of local and school officials and hundreds of supporters.
“It makes me feel really, really grateful we have that level of support,” said Ava Valliant, a color guard member. “It’s good to know there are people rooting for us and they have our backs.”
Crowds often follow the band wherever they travel for competitions, known as the “Sea of Gold,” and Valliant said it is great to know the support extends beyond that.
She said it was eye-opening to have complete strangers donate to the band’s March-A-Thon when members canvassed neighborhoods for pledges.
“It was a humbling experience,” she said.
During the event, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott and Vice President Alex Aghajanian, who are volunteers in their leadership roles, made the official invite after traveling from California to Minnesota.
“We are thrilled to see the support for the band and the school from the administration, band directors, parents, band boosters, city officials,” Wainscott said. “Anything you can do as a community to support your students, it impacts them forever.”
She said their performance in a few months in Pasedena will provide life-changing moments.
“I am really appreciative of everyone who has been supporting them through this process,” she said.
Wainscott said selecting the band was based on their stellar application, which highlighted their marching style and huge sound.
“We knew they were going to be a great band,” Wainscott said.
Rosemount is the first high school to be selected to perform for a second time at the parade that’s typically has a television viewing audience of 47 million in the U.S. and more than 300 million in over 220 countries worldwide.
The Marching Irish also made the cut in a more rigorous selection process than usual.
Because the international bands who were selected for 2022 were carried over to 2023 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, there were fewer spots available for high school bands.
Out of the 300 bands that applied to perform, only four high school bands were accepted. When Rosemount was selected for the 2014 parade, it was among 16 high school bands selected from among 50 applicants.
“Not only is this a unique and special accomplishment, it is a source of tremendous pride for Rosemount High School, the Rosemount community, District 196, and the state of Minnesota,” said Principal Pete Roback.
He thanked the band directors Sieve, Taylor Eliason, Calvin Lipetsky and Scott Palmer for their work.
“There is simply no finer instrumental music team of teachers,” he said. “This invitation is a direct reflection of your vision, hard work, creativity, and unwavering commitment to students and the Rosemount High School marching band.”
Roback also thanked the parents.
“All of this could not happen without you,” he said. “I hope you all can savor this experience leading up to January. … Remember that the journey is sometimes just as important and valuable as the destination. Have fun and work hard together.”
Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste told the students and directors that “your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed. … Your shows, with all their twists and turns, are a delight to the senses – and while you clearly work tirelessly to achieve such a complicated show, the ease at which you perform is impressive.”
In addition to participating in the ceremony, Wainscott and Aghajanian waved from a convertible in the Rosemount Leprechaun Days parade and they had a tour of Rosemount led by local historian Maureen Geraghty Bouchard.
Wainscott said she was impressed by the Scharr’s Bluff overlook of the Mississippi River and learning the history of the Gopher Ordnance Works, which produced munitions for the U.S. military during World War II.
“She appreciated the amount of work it took to show them around,” Valliant said. “She told us a lot about how good the band looked and how they are excited to see it in Pasedena.”
Valliant said receiving the official invitation made the parade feel like it’s really going to happen.
She has an idea of what is expect as she traveled in 2017 to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City when her sister, Madison, was a member of the band.
“That was crazy to see,” Ava Valliant said. “She was really nervous.”
Valliant expects everyone will be nervous when it comes time to perform for the Rose Parade.
“The adrenaline helps you when you are out there performing,” she said. “You don’t feel tired or the muscle pains. You know the mission. You have to get it done. That focus is helpful to not get distracted on field and get you through the performance without being too exhausted.”
That mission and focus will serve the band well as it turns the challenging corners together.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
