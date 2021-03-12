Family: Married, have a 5-year-old daughter Sevil and 8-month-old son Malik
Town of residence: Lakeville
Occupation, education, activities, local community involvement:
Currently on parenting leave. Obtained Master’s in Business Administration in health care management from Concordia University St. Paul in 2020 and second Bachelor degree in early childhood studies from Metropolitan State University in 2012. In 2000 graduated with Bachelor degree in Philology in Baku. I am the president of Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota. Enjoy cooking, movies, books, traveling and organizing.
How long have you lived in Minnesota? Since 2009
How is life in the U.S. different than in Azerbaijan?
As challenging as life, democracy and freedom presently feels for many in the U.S., life in Azerbaijan can feel even more limited. There is good reason the United States is recognized as the land of opportunity and freedom. Azerbaijan is a country full of warm, intelligent and generous people who care deeply about their ancestral roots and traditions. One of the beauties and interesting gifts of the United States is that in a matter of hours, you can be in completely different climate and surroundings. You cannot find these climate changes within Azerbaijan until you await the arrival of each season.
Public education and health care in Azerbaijan are free; our college is paid for also. Azerbaijan offers great education. We also have private schools and colleges too if people choose to pay for private education. We have government programs that pay for study overseas if a person meets the testing requirements, gets the right results and demonstrates appropriate knowledge standards — similar to what in the U.S. would be considered scholarships. Prior to coming to the U.S., the majority of Azerbaijanis live in condos vs. homes — which also means there are fewer pet-owners compared to the number of pets and associated revenue/expenses generated in the U.S. with pet ownership.
In Azerbaijan, the predominant religion practices are Islamic, but you will also find churches and synagogues.
Soccer is our primary sport; Azerbaijanis love their soccer. Boxing and karate are also very popular sports. Another sports related fact many do not realize is that Azerbaijan has been hosting Formula One for the past 10 years.
Like in the U.S., music is big in our culture. We hosted the Eurovision Music Contest. Many throughout our country play instruments, particularly the tar (a very thin and rounded guitar with strings), kamancheh (similar to a violin but you put it on your lap vs. your shoulder to play) and the nagara drum (you use your hands vs. drumsticks to play).
What do you like most about Novruz?
This is a celebration of spring, of New Year, one that encourages fun, collaboration and inclusive humanity. It brings together all the families. It is a holiday that celebrates with everyone — anyone who wants to join is welcome. We give away sweets and feed everyone, especially anyone in need of food. My favorite part of this celebration is the traditional sweets served. Many families only bake these sweets during Novruz. The most well-known favorites are Shekerbura (hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds sugar, a sweet pie that is traditionally shaped like a half moon and represents the moon or fire); Pakhlava (baklava shaped like a diamond when baked that is associated with fire or a star) and Shorgoghal (our round pastry made of cinnamon, turmeric, anise and other spices, which represents the sun).
We throw our hats out or leave bags for neighbors to fill with the traditional sweets. We dye eggs and play games with boiled eggs. A game frequently played involves one person going around and trying to crack each egg; as soon as your egg is cracked you have to leave the circle and the winner is the last egg left uncracked. We gather around the dining table that is set with a traditional center piece of sweets, candles, mirrors, etc. and express our gratitude and appreciation for what we have on the table and for one another.
There is a lot of traditional Azerbaijani singing and dancing. The women do a traditional dance where they hold their arms above their heads, twisting their wrists on each side, pretending to grab fruits high from a tree and putting them into imaginary baskets, moving from side to side. It is a very graceful dance that requires holding your spine very straight.
Symbolism is present during Novruz also e.g. the shape of our sweets) and the use of fire (associated with our country). We create a firepit that everyone has to jump through to symbolize burning away the bad spirits to let the good spirits prevail.
