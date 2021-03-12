Family: We are a family of four people (myself, wife Mehriban, daughter Lale and son Emil) living in the suburbs of St. Paul. I work as a professor at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. My wife Mehriban works as an infant teacher at the Kinderberry Hill Child Development Center at Roseville. My daughter Lale, who is ninth-grader, is currently taking undergraduate level math courses at the University of Minnesota through UMTYMP (University of Minnesota Talented Youth Mathematics Program). My son Emil, who is in sixth grade, plays for the NSSA soccer team.
Town of residence: St. Paul
How long have you lived in Minnesota?
We have been living in Minnesota since 2009. We have moved to the Twin Cities from New York City, where I was a faculty member at Columbia University. Prior to that, we have lived in Orange County (California), Atlanta, Zurich (Switzerland) and Vienna (Austria), where I worked at University of California, Georgia Tech, University of Zurich and University of Vienna, respectively.
Occupation, education, activities, local community involvement:
The last couple of years, I have been coaching middle school students for the MATHCOUNTS Program. Our team members, who got top rankings this year, will be competing in the State MATHCOUNTS Competition later this month. We are involved in various sports activities such as soccer, skating, chess, and volleyball since moving to Minnesota.
How is life in the U.S. different than in Azerbaijan?
My life is quite different here in the U.S compared to the one I had in Azerbaijan. Obviously, in the economic context, my life here is better than Azerbaijan. After receiving my B.A. and Ph.D. degrees in the U.S., there were many positions available to me. Here everybody has the opportunity to succeed. Also, I think the U.S. government takes care of its citizens well and helps them to get very good education and build a good future. Of course, I very much miss my family and relatives back in Azerbaijan and my hometown in Karabakh, which was under the occupation until recently and has been completely destroyed. Although I frequently visit Azerbaijani, I never regretted that I came to study, live and build my future in the U.S.
What do you like most about Novruz? Why?
Novruz is one of the most colorful and favorite holidays of the Azerbaijani and other people in the region. It celebrates the first day of spring and the beginning of a new year in the Solar Hijri calendar. What I like most about Novruz is that it reflects a common history, cultural and moral values for almost all people living in the Caspian region. It is marked by family gatherings, and visiting relatives and neighbors. Novruz is also well known for the great dishes and traditional games.
What part of the Azerbaijan culture would you like people to know more about? Why?
I want people to know that Azerbaijan is a unique place with its amazing nature, hospitality, friendly people, great cuisine and rich cultural history.
