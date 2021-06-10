CrossFit competition held at TCO Stadium
Handstand walks, handstand push ups, rope climbs, sprinting, rowing and more were among the events 140 of the top CrossFit athletes in North America broke into a heavy sweat doing last weekend during the Granite Games at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan.
The event served a semifinals for the NOBULL CrossFit Games. It was the first time it was held in Eagan after being canceled last year, and being held in St. Cloud State University in previous years.
The top five finishers in the men’s, women’s and team competition moved on to the world championships for fitness later this summer in Madison, Wis.
Granite Games was one of three CrossFit semifinal competitions in the United States. The other two were in Tennessee and Las Vegas. There are a total of 10 throughout the world, although most international semifinal competitions are being held virtually.
Athletes flew in from all over the North America, including Canada, California, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, Arizona and Florida.
A few Twin Cities metro athletes were able to compete during the weekend.
The team from CrossFit City of Lakes in Golden Valley qualified for Granite Games earlier this year. It was the first year the gym qualified for the semifinals.
Emily Lesser, one of the City of Lakes’ team members, said they’re just soaking it all up.
“This is our first big competition,” she said. “We kind of (sneaked) in. We were 81st (in the quarterfinals) but a team dropped out.”
Teammate Carter Groskreutz said the top 80 qualify.
“This is so cool to be out here,” teammate Ty Sullivan said. “We’re all Viking fans. Huge Viking fans. It’s just cool to be on the same field they practice on.”
It was an eye-opening experience.
“You’re used to just local teams,” Groskreutz said. “We’re not used to getting beat a lot. It’s a lot of strategy at this level and these athletes are training every single day.”
“It’s fun to train for an hour at the gym, but it’s hard to do the right thing the other 23 hours, to eat right, to get the sleep. Some of these other teams train for a living almost.”
Lesser and Sullivan have “9-to-5” jobs, Sullivan said, while teammates Groskreutz and Sarah Stejskal are coaches at City of Lakes.
“That’s more atypical of the groups that are here,” Lesser said. “It’s cool to be among the greats out here. It’s super motivating to see and it was a good chance to see where we can do some work.”
CrossFit City of Lakes finished 15th out of 20 teams during the weekend.
Nick Mathew, of CrossFit Minnetonka, narrowly missed a spot at the world championships coming in sixth place in the men’s division. Anthony Davis, of Timberwolf CrossFit in St. Paul, was close behind at 10th.
Kendall Vincelette, of CrossFit St. Louis Park, was 11th in the women’s division.
The team from Timberwolf CrossFit was seventh.
Next year, organizers are planning to host a community category, so members of the public can compete in the workouts.
This year it wasn’t feasible due to the pandemic.
