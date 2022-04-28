Ceremony to include exhibition by high school swimmers, divers
The public is invited to attend a dedication ceremony for the new $15.9 million, 22,000-square-foot Lakeville Area Schools Blanchard Aquatic Center at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, on the Century Middle School campus.
The eight-lane, 25-yard lap pool and diving well has been under construction for the past year-plus following voter approval of a $42.9 million 2019 bond referendum.
Board members, donors, and fundraisers will dedicate the opening of the pool at 5 p.m. There will be an open house allowing the public to see the facility from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Those interested in seeing what a competition event will look like can watch the Lakeville North and Lakeville South swimmers and divers participate in an exhibition event.
The pool was among several projects that were funded by the referendum. Other projects included safety and security improvements throughout the district, technology upgrades, a gymnasium at McGuire Middle School, and turf fields at the high schools.
The district said the process for a pool for high school competition and district aquatics physical education classes has been going on for the past 20 years.
District 194 has had a swimming pool at Kenwood Trail Middle School and a diving well at McGuire Middle School for many years. With those two facilities, the Lakeville North and Lakeville South swimming teams have typically practiced together, but traded off use of the sites for competitions.
The Aquatic Center aims to be a game-changer for competition swimming in Lakeville.
It has seating and standing room for more than 500 spectators, a 32-by-9 foot video board to display race results and live video feeds from the pool, a front lobby and concessions, a multipurpose classroom and more.
In addition to the lap pool, there is a separate diving well that includes one 3-meter and two 1-meter springboards.
Donations and fundraising have been cited as key in raising the profile of the Aquatic Center to that of a regional competitive site on par with the University of Minnesota and Rochester aquatic centers.
Jay and Sue Blanchard, owners of Lakeville-based Safety Signs, donated $250,000 to the project, which included a naming rights agreement with the district.
The Blanchards also provided an additional $50,000 donation, which was unlocked when the Buy A Seat Fundraiser exceeded its 468-seat goal in April 2021.
The Blanchards are Lakeville High School graduates and their parents still reside in Lakeville. Jay Blanchard was a member of the Lakeville High School swim team, and Sue Blanchard’s family also has Lakeville swim alumni.
The Buy A Seat Fundraiser sold 577 seats for $100 each, and additional donations were received on top of the seat purchases. Donors who gave during the drive are recognized on a Wall of Fame.
The seats were designed to be added to the aquatic center’s metal bleachers to enhance the audience experience.
Both the Lakeville South and Lakeville North high school swim teams will use the pool as their home pool for meets and practices. Superintendent Michael Baumann said the project also provides the opportunity to students across the community to have swimming in the curriculum.
Century Middle School is at 18610 Ipava Ave.
