All inclusive playground equipment at Rambling River Park in Farmington

These plans show a potential new all-inclusive playground equipment that may be built at Rambling River Park in Farmington using American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

The park is designed with a green turf playing surface to accommodate children and adults of all abilities.

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Park project could be funded with

American Rescue Plan Act funds

The first all-inclusive city park playground in Farmington could come to reality with American Rescue Plan Act Funds and lead to redesigning Rambling River Park.

This is one of many city projects that could come to fruition with $2.52 million in ARPA funds. The funds have been allocated to the city based on the most recent guidance from the U.S. Treasury, and the city can elect to treat funds as revenue replacement for infrastructure, maintenance projects and road building, among other areas.

“An all-inclusive playground allows children and adults of all abilities to have the opportunity for an experience where everyone can interact and play together,” Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid said during a Farmington City Council Monday, May 2, work session.

Estimated costs to fund the all-project is $350,000, which includes supplies and labor. The funds would cover the playground equipment and green turf as the surface instead of the typical engineered wood fiber in Farmington parks. Turf is considered an American with Disabilities Act accessible surface and would need lower maintenance, Omlid said.

“The city of Farmington doesn’t have an all-inclusive playground and adding one to the city’s gateway park to the downtown would be a destination for residents and visitors to the community,” Omlid said.

Two vision statements for Farmington Parks and Recreation Department include the expansion of indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and the elimination of all barriers.

Minnesota Energy Resources made a $5,400 donation through the company’s charitable giving grants that will be directed to this project.

Some playground equipment inside the Rambling River Park was removed in fall 2021 because it failed safety inspections, Omlid said.

The new playground equipment would be installed in a different location within the park to reduce the chances of flooding the area, which has happened in the past.

The existing castle play structure at the Rambling River Park would be moved to Meadowview Park, Omlid said.

Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.

Tags

Load comments