The third-annual Tech Drive for Education will take place at the Lakeville Affinity Plus Credit Union on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Month in partnership with Minnesota Tech for Success, a nonprofit creating digital equity for Minnesota students.
Started in 2020 to address underserved classrooms’ remote learning challenges, the Tech Drive for Education aims to provide students with the tech they need to succeed.
Community members are encouraged to donate their unwanted tech devices – including laptops, desktops, cellphones, tablets, LCD monitors, mice and keyboards. Donors will receive Affinity Plus swag. The Lakeville branch is at 17555 Kenwood Trail.
Its estimated that nearly 10% of homes in Minnesota don’t have a computer, and more than 100,000 students are without technology and devices at home. Minnesota Tech for Success provides students and schools with refurbished, reliable computers at more affordable rates than new computers. In turn, students can receive devices for free or at a reduced cost from their schools, speeding up access to information and closing the digital equity gap. Students in need can also receive computers, software, tech support and a warranty at no charge through the nonprofit’s Tech Connect program.
