The Farmington company Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 2, to kick off the building addition of the industrial park facility. Shown is the Aerospace leadership team Neil Anderson, Jack Matasosky, Jim Sokup, Rod Guenther, Brent Anderson, Jim Connelly and Kevin Kuboushek.
The Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC will continue to expand its diverse product offering in aerospace and cryogenic insulation applications and beyond. Shown are the company owners Jim Sokup, Rod Guenther and Brent Anderson.
The Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC plans a new construction project inside the Farmington Industrial Park, located just east of Pilot Knob Road off 208th St. W. The project calls for a 13,333 square foot addition to expand the existing building for increased production and new processing systems. In addition, the expansion will enlarge the stockroom space, provide a shop location and extra employee facilities.
Aerospace Fabrication will be expanding its business operation with the construction of a new building inside the Farmington Industrial Park.
Employees and city leaders celebrated the addition with a Nov. 2 groundbreaking ceremony.
“We are excited to witness the rapid growth of the aerospace and cryogenic industries,” said Rod Guenther, managing partner and general manager with Aerospace Fabrication. “This additional manufacturing space will allow us to meet the needs of our current customers as well as more effectively pursue new markets.”
Leadership, employees and local officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony. This development will enable the company to continue to expand its diverse product offering in aerospace and cryogenic insulation applications and beyond.
The project is located in the Farmington Industrial Park just east of Pilot Knob Road, off 208th Street West. The 13,333-square-foot addition will allow for increased production and new processing systems. It will give the company more stockroom space, a new shop location, and more space for employee facilities.
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials LLC is an ISO and AS registered manufacturer. The company designs, manufactures and installs Multilayer Insulation Blankets (MLI) and associated passive thermal control products. The company was established in 1999.
Aerospace Fabrication provides MLI Blankets to the most extreme aerospace and cryogenic environments.
In the past two decades, the firm has teamed up with other aerospace companies and governmental organizations to provide MLI for many big science missions, optical telescopes, numerous data collecting satellites and International Space Station projects.
Aerospace Fabrication plans to launch the construction soon and anticipates the project wrapping up by spring 2023.
