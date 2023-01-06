District budget shortfall, nine compete
for three seats, email leads to walkout
Farmington School District Superintendent Jason Berg said there was shock to hear the Minnesota Management and Business Office report a more than $17 billion state surplus late this year compared to $9 billion reported last spring.
Now the district, along with others across the state, are in a holding pattern waiting to see if more money will be given to schools to help bolster finances.
The School Board unanimously approved a 3.4% increase in its annual tax levy payable for 2023-24 during the Dec. 12 meeting, as the district will use $1.9 million from its assigned fund balance to plug a budget deficit for 2023-24.
The board discussed possible budget scenarios based on a revised state budget forecast. Berg said there is talk from legislators and the governor about fully funding education although details are known yet.
“We want them to go after the special education cross subsidy, and that would give us (the district) the most help and the formula (increase) would be great on top of that,” Berg said.
Finance Director Jane Houska said the basic general education formula has lagged inflation since 2002-03. For fiscal year 2022-23, the formula increased 2% or $135 over the previous year to $6,863. It would need to be increased by another $1,263 or 18.4% to have kept pace with inflation since 2002-03, Houska said.
Gov. Tim Walz plans to release a state budget by Jan. 26.
“Right now, we are in a little bit of a holding pattern to see where things go, and I would suggest we dig much deeper into these things,” Berg said.
Berg said the assigned fund balance are funds held over from the 2015 voter approved levy with the goal of maintaining class sizes. They are being used to bridge the gap until a new levy can be approved.
Budget shortfall
After numerous work sessions discussing a budget shortfall, the board directed an internal finance committee to develop budget forecasts for the next three, four and five years. The committee has four or five scenarios based on stable enrollment at 6,725, annual basic general education formula increases of 1.5%, and an internal expenditure inflation rate of 4.6%.
As part of its work, the committee reviewed making a $5.1 million realignment of its 2023-24 budget using a combination of cuts, raising revenue, and making internal budget fund changes.
In October, the administrative team and the committee identified potential areas for changes and honed the list.
“I shared before that how any time you talk about budget reductions, no matter what they are, they are personal to somebody or some family in our district, and we want to balance the idea of what those cuts could potentially be without targeting things prior to then when we need to and it is a tough thing to balance,” Berg added.
The group decided to keep potential future cuts in buckets so the board could have a general idea of what areas were being considered.
Those areas include $1.5 million in administration, $130,000 in extra-curricular, $2 million in staffing ratios, $1.1 million in student programming and learning, and $215,000 in support services.
Nine compete for three seats
In November, District 192 voters elected three newcomers to School Board among eight candidates along with one write-in candidate.
In the November election, the three newly-elected board members are: Melissa Gorman, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie, who will serve four-year terms on the six-member board. They will sworn in Jan. 9.
The other candidates were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Joe Fritz, and write-in candidate Kristy Rhoades.
School Board members Steve Corraro, Rebecca Kaletta and Sue Dentinger, who was appointed to a vacant seat, decided not to file for re-election. Dentinger was appointed after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
Prior to the election, the teachers union endorsed Gorman, Jezierski and Storlie saying its members “support a collaborative relationship with parents, educators and our communities that is focused on supportive and effective schools for all.”
As the top vote getter, Gorman said: “I believe I was elected into this position because I bring a unique perspective to the board with my family dynamics. I am open and honest and willing to tackle the tough questions and do the work necessary to give our students the best education possible.”
DeWilde credits her win to working hard at campaigning and meeting District 192 residents.
“I was able to increase my personal visibility through yard signs, I met community groups of varying demographics and I knocked on doors.” DeWilde said. “I met “fabulous people that I would have otherwise never reached.”
Storlie said: “Our role as a community and school board are to support the needs of our educators and learners first and foremost, not pandering to special interest groups. I believe I was elected because I accurately represent the majority of our district that believe our school are innately good and that our educators are hard working and dedicated. We believe that our teachers are the most qualified to make decisions in education curriculum.”
Board Chair Kyle Christensen said prior to the election: “This, near the end of my second year on the board, I will say I had a pretty good idea of what my job was about when I campaigned, and I will tell you its has been humbling at times and at times always educational.”
Christensen said he values relationships with administrators, teachers and community members he has built during his tenure.
“I will say the board has faced tough issues with the pandemic-era policies, to updating the memorial policy last summer and offering direction to the academic and financial support facing the district,” he added.
“We have different and diverse backgrounds and each of us brings a different perspective and unique approach to how we approach each of these conversations, and really at the end of the day is our unified focus on what is best for students and what is best for the district as a whole,” Christensen said.
Email leads to walkout, threats
Farmington High School changed its homecoming royalty format and moved away from the traditional king and queen model toward a genderless student homecoming royalty, as some other schools in the metro area have done.
A screenshot from a Farmington High administrator’s internal email led to strong reactions from Farmington parents and students in opposition and in support of changes to the format.
An assistant principal emailed a small group of administrators to communicate how they would need to work and use their “straight, white privilege” to protect students from “keyboard warriors” during the homecoming parade on Sept. 28.
Debate and outrage over the message spread like wildfire among many parents and students who were angered by the use of “straight, white privilege.”
Other residents reported that threats were made on social media, including some that said people would be bringing guns to the homecoming parade.
The district reported no incidents took place during the parade. Some community members said the parade crowds were not as large as past years.
Farmington resident Sara Fry said during the Oct. 10 board meeting: “I am calling on the board to condemn the violent actions and community threats against students and staff. After community members implied violence aimed at a section of the student body and staff, it clearly shows a lack of support by the School Board when the response is veiled behind a personnel investigation.”
School Board Chair Kyle Christensen said in a statement during the work session that it was the board’s decision not to talk about the incident since District 192 attorneys are handling an internal investigation.
District 192 said in a statement: “We are aware of an email that was sent out to a small number of staff regarding the Farmington High School homecoming parade and coronation which is now circulating publicly. This email has impacted our community and high school learners in many different ways. Farmington High School is providing various spaces and counseling staff to support learners as they process these recent events. Please know this personnel matter is being addressed, and as such there is no further information we can share.”
At the end of the school day on Sept. 28 prior to the homecoming parade, about 100 Farmington High students participated in a student-organized walkout onto the Tiger Stadium field using their First Amendment right to peaceably assemble and protest the homecoming change and resulting actions.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
