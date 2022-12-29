Reflecting on city's 150-year history

Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt spotlighted the city’s progress and its sesquicentennial or 150-year anniversary in 2022 during the State of the City address held April 29 at city hall.

 

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt thanked residents and business owners for their continued patience as city leadership is working to build an organizational culture of trust, humility, servitude, and pride during the annual state of the city address in April at city hall.

Hoyt offered gratitude to local historians David Schreier and Jackie Dooley who contributed time and expertise in the commemoration of the city’s 150th anniversary and sesquicentennial celebration in 2022.

Tags

Load comments