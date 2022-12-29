Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt thanked residents and business owners for their continued patience as city leadership is working to build an organizational culture of trust, humility, servitude, and pride during the annual state of the city address in April at city hall.
Hoyt offered gratitude to local historians David Schreier and Jackie Dooley who contributed time and expertise in the commemoration of the city’s 150th anniversary and sesquicentennial celebration in 2022.
Farmington is the second oldest city in Dakota County, as it was incorporated in March 1872.
During the State of the City, Hoyt showed a slideshow of some of the earliest black and white photographs on record.
“The railroad was significant as it brought many people through our city and spurred a lot of business in Farmington,” he said. Unfortunately, Farmington lost many downtown businesses during a fire in 1879.
“As a result of the fire, Farmington organized its efforts to establish a formal fire department.”
Other historic nods were given to Hamilton Harris Judson, the postmaster who was given the task of the Rural Free Delivery Experiment in 1897, which became the standard for the nation, Hoyt said.
Other groups and businesses that made an impact on Farmington were noted, including Dakota County Fair, the creamery manufacturing building, Gerster Jewelers, Dakota Electric and Farmington Library.
Future growth
Hoyt said during the celebration of the city’s 150 years, they can honor the past, history and heritage, while also embracing future of growth and new opportunities,” Hoyt said.
Noting how Farmington doubled in population from 1990 to 2020, he said: “When a city grows this fast over a short period of time, there are significant burdens placed on municipal services and infrastructure, and much of the capital infrastructure debt incurred during our early 2000s growth and for buildings and roads in nearing maturity,” he said.
Growth and expansion of the tax base will help pay for infrastructure needs.
Among the new residential housing development bolstering the city are: Fairhill Estates at South Creek, at 190th and Highway 3 with 244 homes; Whispering Fields, south of the high school with 199 homes; and Sapphire Lake off 213th and Spruce streets with 131 homes. Vita Attiva, south of Highway 50 off Pilot Knob Road and Eaton Avenue, is building an active adult community with 141 single family homes and other housing options. Vermillion Commons, under construction off Denmark Avenue near Boeckman Middle School, will build 276 townhomes.
“Farmington continues to change, as we develop and grow many of our landscapes will too, and we must embrace these new opportunities while honoring our history at the same time,” Hoyt said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.