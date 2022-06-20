The 2022 Farmington Dew Days summer festival will return in its full glory this summer.
Organizers will lay out the welcome mat to crowds who can safely congregate and attend the lineup of diverse summer festival of events.
Last year organizers offered one day of celebration in late summer and in 2020 Dew Days was cancelled due to the public health precautions in place during the pandemic.
“We are excited at what we will be able to offer and there will be something for everybody,” said Dew Days Co-Chair Holly Bernatz, who designed a new and informative Farmington Dew Days website www.dewdays.com.
As the website brainchild, Bernatz used her professional skills as owner of Beyond Design, a full-service graphic design and individualized marketing company based in Farmington. She partnered with Giancarlo Canessa, a web development technician, to put together an interactive festival website.
Since March, a volunteer committee of less than 20 volunteers have given countless hours of time and attention to plan and put together a festival lineup. They hope the lineup will delight and entertain all ages to experience fun activities that can bring the community together.
Festival goers can mark calendars to attend events will run from June 21-26.
To discover event details, go to Farmingtondewdays.com.
“We were concerned that is may not all come together, but now, wow, it is amazing at what a small group of dedicated people can do in a small number of months,” Bernatz said.
After event organizers spoke at a Farmington City Council meeting this past winter, there was a strong call to action and residents responded to help lead events, seek sponsorships, and put together all the details of the summer festival logistics.
The beloved Farmington Dew Days Medallion Hunt kicks off at noon Tuesday, June 21 that is organized by the father and daughter duo team of Kyle Thompson and Cassie Brand. See festival website on how to participate.
The annual Farmington Ambassador Coronation is slated to showcase the talents of young women in the community at 6:30 p.m. June 21, at Boeckman Middle School.
The Capri Big Band will fill the Rambling River Park with the sounds of music at the Music in the Park free event scheduled for 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the outdoor concert sponsored by Farmington Parks and Recreation.
This year, the 2022 Farmington Dew Days festival will not disappoint.
A new Waterball Game will allow children to get wet and wild with the Farmington Fire Department from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, in the Farmington Library parking lot.
“Go head-to-toe in a fun game of water ball and shoot a strong stream of water from your fire hose at a bucket strung on a string above,” Bernatz said. The team that moves the ball over to the other team’s side wins the game.
Children and families are invited to participate in the returning Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. The theme will be a “Decades Theme from the 1890s to the 1980s.” Children and families can dress up in favorite decades clothing and children can express themselves by decorating wagons, strollers, big wheels, bikes and tricycles. The parade lineup commences at 9:30 a.m. in front of the big tent set up near the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.
On Saturday, June 25 there will be all day activities to entertain children. A few include
Kids Karaoke, Crazy Hair, a Fishing Game, Face Painting, Ring Toss, an interactive Youth Hockey Demonstration, a Root Beer Stand, Duck Pool Game, a Gymnastics demonstration, and dozens of more stations for children to celebrate summer with siblings and friends.
A new youth festival event called “Are You Smarter than a Debater and Speaker Game?” will be offered and hosted by Farmington Speech and Debate team and youth can receive a candy reward.
A “Make N Give” activity booth will allow children to create a fun craft and give it to the senior residents who reside at the Legacy of Farmington.
Bernatz is excited to offer a brand, new festival event called the Big Rig Open House. This event will showcase all kinds of big vehicles like school buses and antique fire trucks for children to explore and discover that will be set up at Marshall Bus Lines located off Highway 50 in Farmington.
“The Dew Days tried and true events – Kiss the Pig, the Bed Races and Beer Brats and Bingo will be back, and Saturday is jammed packed with events and there will be something from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday,” Bernatz said.
After the Kiss the Pig fundraiser, the hugely popular youth band Koo Koo Kangeroo will bring lively music and silly shenanigans to entertain all who are young at heart.
Two evening bands will entertain on stage Saturday. The first will be a five-piece band called Poor Cousin John that will take stage 6:30 p.m. in downtown Farmington that will headline for Chad and the Minnesota Transplants, a band out of Northfield.
“We are praying for and expecting a beautiful weekend of weather,” Bernatz said.
The popular Farmington Dew Days Grand Day parade returns to cap off the festival on Sunday.
The Children’s Sensory Area will return to the parade. It is designed to be safe space for children to enjoy the wonders of the parade if they are sensitive to loud sounds. The sensory area will be located in the last couple of blocks on the route. See website for details and information.
This year the parade will have a small route change since organizers decided to add a block.
“It will be coming down on Oak Street instead of Spruce Street, and it will begin as usual from Dakota County Fairgrounds, then move toward Third Street and past city hall into the downtown, and then go down Oak Street and turn the corner at Homestead Church, and then it will hang a right and head down Fourth Street,” said Bernatz.
Organizers report all festival details are coming together although more volunteers are still needed for festival setup and cleanup. To volunteer and get involved in the festival fun, check out www.farmingtondewdays.com.
Bernatz said “If you would have told me back in March that this would be all of our events, I would have said ‘How’?”
“We have worked tirelessly to bring together a family and friends’ festival that caters to the whole family, and if you don’t find something that you love at Farmington Dew Days, you don’t love fun.”
