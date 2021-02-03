Vote passes 4-3
The Dakota County Board voted 4-3 to withdraw from its joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority during its meeting Tuesday.
While this means the board will no longer have a member on the MTVA board, they plan is to continue to collaborate and communicate together on transit issues in the future, and there are no financial implications, according to MVTA spokesman Richard Crawford.
MVTA provides transit services to a portion of Dakota County including the cities of Apple Valley, Eagan, Burnsville and Rosemount.
All of the cities currently have a member of on the MTVA board along with a member from Scott County.
Dakota County will not have a member after the vote.
Board Chair Mary Liz Holberg, who voted yes, said it’s her “belief that the County Commission should sit in a place of neutrality for the providers across the district” noting that there’s competing public transit with Metro Transit and MVTA in Dakota County.
Holberg said it’s nothing to do with not supporting transit or transit expansion, but about the priorities of the board.
She said there’s incidents of commissioners trying to make a decision both as an MTVA board member and as a County Board member.
“I believe the role of the county commissioner is to advocate on behalf of the county as a whole,” Holberg said, and not just a sub-region.
“This doesn’t mean we’re going to step back from transit,” said Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord, who voted yes.
Commissioner Mike Slavik, who also voted yes, said no one on the Dakota County Board has a negative thing to say about the MTVA.
“It’s an amazing transit organization,” Slavik said. “But there’s different transit providers Dakota County and likely more on the horizon.”
Slavik said Dakota County staff will still regularly attend MTVA meetings.
Instead of having one board member serve on the MTVA board, he feels Dakota County Board would be better served with “regular updates from MVTA like we do with Metro Transit” and “all seven members will be able to get regular updates.”
Commissioner Laurie Halverson, who voted no, said she’s concerned about leaving the MTVA board in a time when the economy is in transition and there’s a workforce shortage.
She said Dakota County employers need employees to be able to get to work.
“Employers see transit as part of the solution,” Halverson said.
She also noted as the population continues to age, they need to find way to get around.
“I’m concerned we’re taking a tool out of the tool box at the wrong time,” Halverson said.
Commissioner Joe Atkins, who also voted no, said the overwhelming opinion from the communities he represents including Inver Grove Heights, Eagan and Rosemount, is that this “is like dumping a bucket of ice water on transit.”
“That’s at least how it’s being perceived,” Atkins said. “I don’t think we ought to take this step at this point.”
Commissioner Mary Hamann-Roland made a motion to table the decision so newer members of the commission could have more time to have a conversation about the item, but it failed.
Gaylord said people are “misunderstanding what we’re trying to do.”
She said this “may be a way to enhance our ability to direct transit development going forward.”
The board received several letters from area business, city councils and the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce advocated staying with the MVTA.
Dakota County has been coordinating with the MVTA since 1990.
According to Dakota County documents, it entered a JPA with the MVTA in 2012. The board considered withdrawing in 2014 citing a desire to remain impartial to any single provider, but restated the JPA in 2014 and took formal action to remain a member of the board in 2015.
Dakota County’s role in transit has changed since then.
The Counties Transit Improvement Board, which consisted of Washington, Dakota, Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, was dissolved in 2017. The County Board protested that it was not getting its fair share of return on investment in projects to serve its residents.
Instead, Dakota County set up a Transportation Sales and Use Tax to replace the CTIB tax, according to a press release from the county in 2018.
The Metropolitan Council also assumed the county’s share of the METRO Red Line Cedar Avenue Bus Rapid Transit operation in late 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.