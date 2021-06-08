U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, has submitted a request for Dakota County Technical College to receive $1.175 million to update and enhance the Minnesota State Commercial Driving Skills Center and Decision Driving Range.
Craig submitted the request for Community Project Funding for the Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations process, through which members of Congress are able to request funding for up to 10 specific projects in their districts.
“Expanding access to career and technical education is one of my top priorities as a member of Congress,” Craig said. “By investing in commercial driving skills programs, we can train a new generation of workers for in-demand jobs right here in Minnesota.”
The Minnesota State Commercial Driving Skills Center project aims to address the shortage of commercial drivers by updating and enhancing the center and Decision Driving Range at DCTC.
In Dakota and Scott counties, more than 2,100 jobs are currently posted for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Funding would be used toward resurfacing the CDSC pavement that is significantly deteriorating.
The House Appropriations Committee intends to fund community projects on a limited basis in the FY22 Appropriations bills. Therefore, CPF requests that address the most significant needs of local communities or provide a significant public good are more likely to be included.
