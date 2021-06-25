Eagan Art Festival this weekend
Many artists have used the past several months to really dig in to their craft and explore new visions.
Now they are ready to celebrate and show their work during the Eagan Art Festival this weekend.
The featured artist this year is Denise Bunkert of Savage.
The professional artist and teacher who launched her business Painted Places 19 years ago is excited.
With extra time in her studio in the last year, Bunkert has developed a new style of painting in oils, which she calls “crystal impressionism.”
“My work has evolved to capture even more light and color,” Bunkert said. “I’m working my largest canvases ever and they are like giant mosaics or puzzles to piece together. I love the challenge. I can attribute this change in my work and style to the concentrated and focused time I’ve had to devote to my art in my studio. So, good things can come from uncertain times.”
Before the pandemic, Bunkert traveled to Barcelona where she became inspired by the mosaic and stained glass window art in a world surrounded by the works of Pablo Picasso and Antoni Gaudí.
Working in layers of impasto oil paints like the impressionists, her paintings are filled with light and refracted colors like stained glass windows.
She’s looking forward to share her work again. Last weekend she was at the Stone Arch Bridge Festival in Minneapolis and had a blast.
“I feel people are happy to attend events again, and I’m so excited to share my new work with them,” Bunkert said.
Through the years, she has exhibited her paintings at galleries, art competitions and juried art fairs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
In 2010-2013 she was commissioned to create several paintings for the Minnesota Children’s Hospitals and the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
She’s one of 80 different artisans selected through a jury process for the festival.
The 27th Annual Eagan Art Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 27.
The theme for this year’s festival will be “Connecting Community,” showcasing the music, performances and talents of artists in the Midwest.
There are some modifications in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be eight-feet of spacing between artist and vendor spaces.
Artists and vendors have the option to request visitors to wear a mask in their booth.
Masks are recommended for those cannot keep a reasonable social distance and for those who are unvaccinated for COVID-19.
There will be a variety of food vendors, but organizers ask that all persons eat in the designated eating area on the festival grounds.
The Eagan Art House will be offering artist demonstrations in clay, painting and textiles along with instructions and a video to create an art project at home for families.
Musical entertainment lineup includes Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs, Sawyers Dream, Paul Imholte (the Stringman) and children’s entertainer Leonardo’s Music.
The experience will also be available virtually at eventeny.com/events/2021eaganartfestival-1098.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.