Relief Sessions scheduled for June 25-27 at Central Park
The bandshell in Rosemount’s Central Park is scheduled to be rocking this June when a new concert series comes to town.
The Relief Sessions Folk & Rhythm Festival is a free, family-friendly concert series scheduled for June 25-27 at the bandshell in Rosemount’s Central Park.
“It’s a very diverse, very eclectic lineup of music,” organizer Mick Sterling said. “There’s gospel, soul, salsa, folk and Americana. We love the park. I think it’s going to be a great thing for families to come and watch some great musicians. I think people will really enjoy it.”
While it’s the first of it’s kind for Rosemount, Sterling organized drive-in concerts in Burnsville last year.
“Last year we were the biggest concert series in Minnesota,” Sterling said. “We did 58 outdoor concerts last year. We didn’t expect it to be that big, but we were able to do it safely. It was an emotional and beautiful thing for people. They needed live music. It was a tough year last year. We wanted to expand on that good feeling. We just thought this would be a good place to do it.”
Due to relaxed guidelines, the concert series is going on basically as normal. Anybody is welcome to wear a mask, and organizers are encouraging people to and respect social distance.
Other Relief Sessions are held in the Burnsville Civic Center parking lot. They kick off this weekend for a series of ticketed shows May 28-31.
There’s also a Minnesota Rock & Roll Legends weekend scheduled for June 18-20; Minnesota Blues & Soul Legends July 23-25; and the Art and All That Jazz for Aug. 20-22.
The stop in Rosemount is the only one outside of Burnsville.
While the lineup for Rosemount features Minnesota acts, “these are acts that stand up against anybody in the world. Everybody is from somewhere. They just happened to be from here. This particular lineup, it’s so musically strong.”
The lineup includes:
June 25
• 2-3 p.m. - Miss Myra and The Moonshiners
• 3:30-4:30 p.m. - Lehto and Wright
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Michael Monroe
• 8-9:30 p.m. - “Kickin It Irish” featuring the O’Shea Irish Dancers
June 26
• Noon-1 p.m. - Steve Clarke’s Other Country Ensemble
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
• 3-4:30 p.m. - Salsa Del Sol
• 5:30-7 p.m. - PK Mayo
• 8-9:30 p.m. - Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars
June 27
• Noon-1:30 p.m. - PRESSING ON - The Spiritual Songs of Bob Dylan
• 2:30-4 p.m. - Sam Butler
• 5-6:30 p.m. - International Reggae All-Stars
• 7:30-9 p.m. - Root City Band
“It’s something different than other events that have been in the area,” Sterling said. “This is a significant musical statement. You have the top people in town for a free concert the entire weekend.”
While it is free, attendees will have the opportunity to donate to the 30-Days Foundation.
“Everybody will have a QR code so they can make free-will donations that day on their phone as they’re watching the show,” Sterling said.
The 30-Days Foundation started in 2010 to assist Minnesota families and individuals in a financial crisis.
“These are things like utility payments, car payments, back rent,” Sterling said. “To prevent things from spinning out of control. To stop their car from getting repossessed. Top give them a breather. We try to stop that movement and get them caught up. It doesn’t go to the person, it goes to the service providers.”
In the past 10 years, they’ve raised more than $100,000, Sterling said.
It’s been a rough year for many families.
“It’s been very needed,” Sterling said. “Most people don’t need everything. They just need one or two things to get caught up.”
If it goes well, Sterling said this could become a regular event in Rosemount.
“It’s a great set-up there, the park,” Sterling said. “We’ll have big LED screens there for viewing.”
Sterling said there will be a food truck on site and Lucky 13 will be providing beverages.
Organizers are still looking for area business sponsors.
“We’re hoping the neighborhood businesses get behind these things, so we can keep them free,” Sterling said.
For more information, visit www.thereliefsessions.com.
