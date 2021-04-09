Community sends off the Irish in style

Girls basketball team gets fire, police escorts for state tourney games
Rosemount’s girls basketball team received a sendoff fitting for a team playing for a state championship.
On Wednesday and Friday, fans took to the streets waving signs and wearing green, blue and gold to wish the Irish good luck as they headed to the Target Center for their final two games in the Class 4A tournament. Each day a Rosemount Fire Department truck escorted the Irish on the first part of their trip to Minneapolis. When the Irish played Farmington in the state quarterfinals March 30, the Rosemount Police Department provided the escort.
The Irish play Chaska at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class AA championship game. It will be broadcast live on 45TV (KSTC).
Rosemount (20-3) earned its place in the final with a 40-33 victory over Centennial on Wednesday night. The Irish held Centennial to eight points in the second half.
Chaska is 17-0 following its 67-62 victory over Hopkins in Wednesday’s other Class 4A semifinal. Hopkins went into the game ranked first nationally by ESPNW and advanced to the state final nine of the previous 10 years.
Each school is seeking its first state girls basketball championship. Chaska has played in a state final once before, in 1998.
Rosemount, which last reached the tournament in 2002, is in the final for the second time in four state appearances. The Irish lost to Edina 41-33 in the 1988 Class AA championship game (the tournament had two classes at that time).
The Irish are the third South Suburban Conference team to reach the Class 4A final since the league was established in the 2010-11 school year. Eastview won in 2014 and 2018 and finished second in 2015. Farmington advanced to the 2020 Class 4A final against Hopkins but the game was called off the day before it was to be played because of the pandemic.
