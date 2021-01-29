Luther: ‘It looks good for us’
Burnsville’s Ames Center appears to be in line for federal funds through the $15 billion Save Our Stages Act — part of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Congress passed in December.
Government-owned performing arts venues such as the Ames Center are among the live performance venues and operators eligible for Save Our Stages grants. The center has a 1,000-seat main theater and 150-seat black box theater, as well as an art gallery.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has begun rolling out the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program funded by the legislation. VenuWorks, the Iowa-based company under contract with the city of Burnsville to run the Ames Center, is studying eligibility rules, said Brian Luther, the center’s executive director.
“It looks good for us,” he said. “The intent of those grants is to help those that have suffered with the COVID shutdowns in our industry. We (entertainment venues) were the first to get shut down and will be one of the last to recover.”
He said it’s too soon to predict how much funding the city might qualify for. Luther said he expects to report to the City Council in coming weeks.
After opening during a recession in 2009 and suffering years of operating losses, the $20 million center was on a roll when the pandemic struck. It posted its first small operating profit in 2017, which in 2019 had risen to $105,953.
The pandemic reversed the center’s fortunes, with projected operating losses in 2020 and 2021.
Last year the center was closed from March 13 to July 1, when it reopened under state guidelines allowing 25% capacity crowds of no more than 250.
In mid-November the center was hit with a new state closure as COVID-19 cases spiked. Venues were allowed to reopen Jan. 12, still at 25% capacity but with crowd sizes capped at 150.
“It is safe to say there are certain events that are just not going to be able to take place under that capacity limitation,” Luther said.
One Night of Queen, scheduled for March 30, has been rescheduled to March 15, 2022. An April 22 show by Tonic Sol-fa has been canceled.
A few shows remain on the Ames Center calendar, including the Burnsville Rotary’s Concert for Caring on April 25 and the Australian Bee Gees Show on May 3.
But everything on the calendar is subject to change, Luther said.
City Council members agreed in October to keep the center open despite estimated operating losses of $243,637 in 2020 and $147,454 in 2021.
VenuWorks made those estimates before the November shutdown was ordered and the smaller crowd size for reopening was announced. VenuWorks has yet to announce a year-end loss figure for 2020.
While some users have postponed shows at the facility, Luther said he’s working with others to see if playing to crowds of 150 would be economically feasible for them.
The dance competitions that have been a staple of Ames Center calendars may continue. Luther said some competition promoters returned to the venue under the previous 250-person limit. He hopes they’ll return under the 150-person limit. The middle of February to the end of June is prime dance competition season, he said.
“So far, everything is looking very promising,” he said.
Eligible expenses under the SBA grant program include payroll, utilities, administration costs, fees, licensing and insurance, Luther said.
VenuWorks has furloughed five of its eight full-time Ames Center staffers.
