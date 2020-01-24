Worries about privacy, partisanship in presidential primary
Several city officials are not happy with the new way Minnesota holds its presidential primary.
Minnesota is holding a state-administered presidential primary instead of a party-run caucus in 2020.
To vote, residents will be asked to reveal their party preference to election judges prior to receiving a ballot.
“This information is given to the chairs of the major parties,” said Tom Poul, attorney with Messerli and Kramer and representative with the Municipal Legislative Commission. “The Republicans, Democrats and there’s two marijuana parties, there’s no restrictions on what they can do with this information.”
That’s a concern for city operations, which, for the most part, have maintained a non-partisan nature in Minnesota.
Poul said the fear is that this is going to have a “chilling effect on government staff, elected members – people that are non-partisan – they’re going to be under the spotlight.”
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire let local members of the Minnesota Legislature know he’s not happy during a joint meeting with area legislative delegation Jan. 14.
Maguire said he feels the new change could bring a partisanship to city governance.
Members of city councils along with mayors don’t designate a party when running in Minnesota.
He said he doesn’t know the political affiliations of city staff either, and prefers it that way.
But if people know the political allegiance of city staff and council members, it could easily add confusion and animosity toward city operations.
“For me as a mayor, I worry about having an issue that isn’t supposed to be partisan, made partisan,” he said.
City governance, he said, is one of the “last bastion and refuge” from political context that is “stressful to a lot of people.”
“I worry for the civility of the country more than I already do,” Maguire said.
One reason for the change was to increase voter turnout, but Council Member Cyndee Fields worries the opposite will be true.
Fields said she’s worried residents will come to the polls, only to find out they have to pick a party, and walk way for fear that their neighbors, employees and family will find out their political affiliations.
Maguire said he’s disappointed in both major parties. He said he would appreciate and applaud either side for changing it.
In the 2016 caucuses, there were reports of long lines and there were concerns of people switching parties to muddy up the process.
State Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, said the change was made due to public demand.
“If it doesn’t work and it doesn’t go well, we can change it,” she said.
She recognized that sometimes even spouses don’t know how each other voted.
Poul said Secretary of State Steve Simon is planning to introduce to changes, but it’s going to need to be fast tracked.
“It’s a short window, but it doesn’t mean we’re not going to try,” Paul said.
Halverson said “we have to continue to expand legislation to protect people’s private data.”
She said Minnesotans vote at a high participation rate, and “we don’t want that to change.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.