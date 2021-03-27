Congregation eying former Delta Dental office building
Holy Christian Church has big plans for Eagan.
The Eagan Planning Commission heard about a request from church representatives during Tuesday’s meeting.
The church has outgrown its location at 125 Stevens St. W. in St. Paul, and it’s looking for a place to set up a new church, new school and new world headquarters.
The church is eying a 64,200-square-foot office building at 3560 Delta Dental Drive near Sky Hill Park and the Blue Cross Blue Shield campus.
The building was formerly occupied by Delta Dental. Bishop Wayne Felton said part of the office building was recently occupied by Anthem Health Insurance, but it’s planning to move out.
Some Planning Commission members expressed some disappointment the city would lose some of its office space, but it wasn’t a reason to vote against the project.
Felton said “our church is looking to primarily worship God. We’re a multi-racial, multi-generational church that’s heavily involved in the community. We seek to help the least of those among us. We’re always seeking for ways to help the poor.”
He said the congregation has worked with social service programs in several counties and school districts in the metro.
“We plan to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and educate the ignorant,” Felton said.
Felton said members of the congregation come from all over the metro and this property is in a good geographical location.
According to its website, the Holy Christian Church has about 705 congregations globally with locations in the United States, Mexico, Jamaica, Liberia, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda and India.
The location in Eagan would serve as its global headquarters. Future plans include space for a theological seminary.
The Holy Christan Church plans to convert the existing office building into its church and global headquarters at first.
Initially, the church plans to establish a temporary worship space within the office building.
Within five years the church plans to construct a new building to house a 1,500-seat sanctuary with room for classrooms, fellowship hall, chapel and Sunday School on the property.
The plan is to use the existing office building to house a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade Christian school.
They requested the land use designation change from major office to quasi public, which was approved by the Planning Commission. It will be before the Eagan City Council in April.
City Planner Sarah Thomas said the master plan would still need to be reviewed at a future date.
