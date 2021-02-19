Art Works is the host of a new exhibition highlighting the work of the late Anthony Caponi from Feb. 2 to April 16 in Eagan.
Caponi, professor emeritus of Macalester College and founder of Eagan’s Caponi Art Park, would have turned 100 years old this year.
In celebration of his life and dedication to art, and art education, an exhibit of rarely seen artworks and items from his archives will be on display at Art Works at 3795 Pilot Knob Road in Eagan.
This event will run as part of the Art Works Exhibit Series featuring Caponi and Ernesto Ruiz. A free reception will be held 5-6:30 p.m. March 7.
Art Works is open to the public Tuesdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and by request. Contact Art Works at 651-330-4242 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.