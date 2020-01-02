Three schools will close at end of year
The School Board’s somber Dec. 12 vote to close three schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 followed years of declining enrollment, with more expected.
Officials say the closing of Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementaries and Metcalf Middle School will save about $2 million a year while enabling more consistent class sizes at the remaining eight elementary schools and a more robust program at the remaining two middle schools.
Also in 2019 the district hired a new superintendent, Theresa Battle, who began work in July. Voters approved a levy referendum in November.
The year began on a difficult note with reports of troubled race relations at Metcalf sparked in part by an incident involving the principal.
From the pages of Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek, here are some 2019 news highlights in School District 191.
School closings
The board’s vote followed a facilities study and recommendation by a consultant and numerous public meetings, including a Dec. 4 public hearing.
The hearing was dominated by pleas to spare Sioux Trail, as well as Metcalf, which are a half mile apart in the district’s northeast corner.
Ominously, several parents warned they would react to school closings by open-enrolling their children in neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196, an out-migration pattern already hurting enrollment.
Fifteen years of decline has cut enrollment by nearly 2,000 students from its peak, Superintendent Theresa Battle said before the Dec. 12 vote. Six district elementary schools and two middle schools are underutilized based on state guidelines for square feet per student, she said.
The district projects it will lose 736 more students through 2023-24. With the loss of per-pupil revenue, the district’s general fund balance fell by $7.7 million, or 32.7 percent, from 2012-13 to 2017-18.
“I know these changes are about more than bricks and mortar,” Battle said. “They are about history, memories, emotions and relationships, too. I also believe that we will come out of this stronger, in a better position to serve our students, and that gives me hope and excitement about the future of 191.”
Board Member DeeDee Currier, a former district administrator who retired as Sioux Trail principal, voted against the resolution closing that school. Closing two east side schools raises the risk of more out-migration, said Currier. Fairness demands closing a school in the district’s “geographic middle” along with one school each on the west and east ends, she said.
The board has yet to act on the consultant’s recommendation to close and sell Diamondhead Education Center, which houses central offices and some adult and children’s programs.
New superintendent
The board hired Theresa Battle to replace the retiring Cindy Amoroso as superintendent. Battle came from St. Paul schools, where she was an assistant superintendent in charge of 14 secondary schools.
Raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Battle began her career in 1985 as a junior high teacher in Hampton, Virginia.
She worked for the St. Paul Public Schools for 28 years over two tenures, serving as a classroom teacher; special education facilitator; assistant principal; assistant director for curriculum, development and instruction; principal; and assistant superintendent. Battle has also been an assistant superintendent in Minneapolis and interim assistant superintendent in Osseo.
“We need to keep giving information and have others share our story, especially our students,” Battle said in a July interview that touched on the district’s enrollment problems and a consultant’s recommendation to close three schools. Battle said she hopes the district’s youth will be “better off when I leave than when I started. That’s my goal. You always want to touch people.”
Metcalf race relations
Before a gym full of parents, teachers and students at Metcalf Middle School Jan. 3, the school principal tried to atone for uttering a profane racial slur that was captured on video.
At a meeting held to discuss the incident and its repercussions, Principal Shannon McParland twice apologized in brief statements.
“The most important thing I need to say is I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” she said in tearful opening remarks. “I’m sorry I wasn’t fully understanding the power of words I said and the impact that resulted, which has caused pain and harm to this community.”
The video elicited reactions ranging from some teachers’ fear of being recorded and falsely represented by students to the contention by some students of color that it’s a symptom of a racially hostile school climate.
The seven-second video snippet, captured on a student’s phone in September, surfaced Dec. 17 on YouTube. In it, McParland says:
“Like, seriously, you’re gonna call me a f---in’ n-----?”
The utterance followed an exchange with a student who had “directed profanities and racial epithets toward me and other staff members,” McParland wrote in a Dec. 17 statement on the district website. The exchange isn’t seen in the posted video.
In July MPR News published a lengthy report about the state of race relations at Metcalf, including the contention by some students working to form a Black Student Union that they encountered roadblocks.
An April 29 letter from the St. Paul NAACP to district officials said that “after several months, this group has yet to be formed.” The BSU students encountered barriers “not faced by any other student group,” the letter said.
It said there have been “multiple complaints” of racial discrimination by Metcalf administrators. The letter alleged heavy reliance on suspension and intimidation “as the primary disciplinary technique” for black and indigenous students, a failure to effectively address racist language and graffiti, and McParland’s use of the N-word, which contributed to a “hostile environment” for black students.
The MPR report was “very troubling, and we take any and all reports of harmful behavior seriously,” Superintendent Theresa Battle wrote in a response on the district website. “As a district, we have been and will continue to take action to do what needs to be done to ensure all our students in all our schools feel welcomed and valued.”
Budget cuts
In June the board approved a budget with $6.57 million in cuts for 2019-20.
Cuts included 11 classroom teaching positions at the elementary schools, seven at the middle schools and 5.5 at the high school level.
Board members agreed in February to spare ninth-grade sports and middle school orchestra, both of which were slated for elimination in the original cut list.
The district blames the shortfall on insufficient state funding, underfunding for special education and continued declining enrollment. Many other Minnesota districts also cut their 2019-20 budgets, even those with stable enrollment, according to district officials.
More enrollment decline
K-12 enrollment continues to drop in School District 191, with 303 fewer students than last fall and 110 fewer than officials had projected.
The district’s Oct. 1 “seat count” showed 8,043 K-12 students, compared with 8,346 a year ago and 8,989 five years ago.
The total Oct. 1 enrollment, including pre-K students, was 8,569.
The School Board received the enrollment report at its Nov. 14 meeting, where a proposal was unveiled to close three schools — Marion W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementaries and Metcalf Middle School — because of chronic declining enrollment.
Levy referendum
District voters approved a levy Nov. 5 that will raise about $1.7 million a year in new money for operating costs.
The measure passed with 61.3 percent of the vote. It revokes the district’s two current voter-approved levies and replaces them with a single levy that includes the new funding. The levy amount will be up to $1,900 per pupil or the maximum allowed under a state cap, whichever is less.
Officials said the new revenue would reduce but not erase a $5.5 million budget shortfall projected for 2020-21. Since then, the district has also voted to close three schools at the end of this year, saving an estimated $2 million annually.
Test scores down in state, district
Minnesota’s latest batch of test scores showed slight declines in math and reading, and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 is no different, says a top district official.
But drops in the percentages of students meeting proficiency on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments taken in spring 2019 are short of statistically significant, said Imina Oftedahl, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
“There was a little bit of decline, but not a significant amount. And I think that here at 191, we pretty much mirror that,” Oftedahl said.
It’s “not the direction we want to go,” she said, “but it really isn’t a significant drop.”
Embedded within standardized test scores are growth measurements that in some cases spell progress for district students, even if they’re not meeting proficiency, Oftedahl said.
She also hopes continued implementation this year of a new reading curriculum, combined with the debut of an assessment system that catches struggling students quicker, will bear fruit. And a new math curriculum is debuting this year, Oftedahl said.
Band director remembered
Leo and Dale Bedard’s fishing trip to Bemidji was strategically planned for May 17, five days after the crush of Minnesota’s fishing opener.
The brothers, both retired teachers in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, have made the trip since 1970. The family tradition ended May 3 when Leo died suddenly of heart failure while out for a walk.
The 78-year-old Burnsville resident was the first band director at Metcalf Junior High when the Burnsville school opened in 1966.
Leo taught band at Metcalf for 33 years. He was District 191’s teacher of the Year in 1999. Dale was a classroom teacher at Sioux Trail Elementary in Burnsville for 35 years. He was the district’s Teacher of the Year in 2000.
“If you’ve got to have an American Idol, in teaching, he was mine,” Dale said of his older brother.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
