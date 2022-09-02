Workman, founder of local insurance agency, dies

Jim Workman’s obituary asked people to wear “appropriate golf attire” to his visitation and funeral.
The 37-year Burnsville resident — who founded a local insurance agency and had two immediate family members in elective office as well as his own history of community involvement — died Aug. 14 at Fairview Ridges Hospital. He was 65. The cause was pancreatitis brought on by blood medication, said his son Vince.
“He didn’t like a lot of pomp and circumstance,” Vince, a Burnsville City Council member, said of the golf attire request. “He was very much professional in everything he did, but he also didn’t take himself too seriously. We thought it was a nice way to pay our last respects to him. Golf was one of his favorite things to do.”
For an exclamation point, the family got permission to plant a memorial tree on the eighth hole at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville, the site of Workman’s only hole in one, Vince said.
Born in Minneapolis, Workman graduated from Chaska High School in 1975 and married Elizabeth Bookey in 1985. Better known as Liz Workman, she’s represented District 5 on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners since 2009 and served on the Burnsville City Council from 1997 to 2004.
Workman started selling insurance in 1984 for Casualty Insurance, a Chaska agency partly owned by his father, Dan, Vince said. As a sub-agent he sold insurance under his own name, and the company became Workman Insurance Agency after Jim’s father retired.
After moving to Burnsville, Workman opened his first office in the basement of the Detlefsen State Farm Insurance Agency building at East Cliff Road and River Hills Drive. Vince remembers driving to work with his father in the morning and then walking down the hill to school at William Byrne Elementary.
The family-owned company moved in the 1990s to the Riverview Center mall at Highway 13 and Diffley Road and in 2018 to the Towne and Country mall between Highway 13 and Cliff Road.
Workman had backed away from day-to-day leadership of the company, said Vince, who runs it now and was in the process of assuming ownership even before his father died.
“He gave 100% of himself when he was talking to people, whether it was here in the office or out in public,” Vince said. “It was fun hearing stories from people who have been impacted by him one way or another. He did really leave his mark on the world.”
He wasn’t the Workman with a political career but he’s been involved in the community, said Vince, who’s finishing his first council term and seeking re-election. His father was one of the founders of the Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Club because he often couldn’t make the established noon club’s meetings, Vince said. He was involved with Knights of Columbus through Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville and had been active with the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
“He valued relationship-building over just pure networking,” Vince said.
His parents had a public difference of opinion in the ’90s over Burnsville’s Terrace Oaks Park West but kept it light-hearted, Vince said. Jim backed a proposal to turn the 230-acre park into a golf course. Liz, then a member of the Parks and Natural Resources Commission before her election to the council, opposed it.
The council ultimately voted to make the park a conservancy district, ensuring it wouldn’t be touched.
His father “loved the community, he loved Burnsville,” Vince said. “I’m grateful that I’m walking in both my parents’ shadows through the insurance, through public service, the City Council.”
James Lee Workman is survived by his wife, Liz; children, Vincent (Andrea) and Victoria Workman, all of Burnsville; grandchildren, August, Arnold and Wilson; siblings, Ann (Tim) Raser of Carver, Tom (Carolyn) of Chanhassen, Kathryn (Mike) Kraemer of Chaska, Greg (Tracy) of Lakeville and Patricia (Mike) Drazan of Victoria; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Bernada (Siegle) Workman.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and visitation were Aug. 29 at Mary, Mother of the Church, Burnsville.
