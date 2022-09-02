Workman, founder of local insurance agency, dies

Jim Workman

Jim Workman’s obituary asked people to wear “appropriate golf attire” to his visitation and funeral.

The 37-year Burnsville resident — who founded a local insurance agency and had two immediate family members in elective office as well as his own history of community involvement — died Aug. 14 at Fairview Ridges Hospital. He was 65. The cause was pancreatitis brought on by blood medication, said his son Vince.

