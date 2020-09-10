Burnsville council opposes use of TIF
A proposal for affordable apartments on an unused corner in Burnsville appears to be headed nowhere.
City Council members said Tuesday they don’t want to create a housing tax-increment financing district for the 175-unit “workforce housing” project at County Road 5 and McAndrews Road, the site of a long-vacant church building.
A seasoned affordable-housing developer should be able to marshal funds for such a project without needing TIF, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Not so, responded Alex Bisanz of would-be developer Real Estate Equities, who said his company is one of the Twin Cities’ largest affordable-housing builders.
Housing TIF districts, combined with other funding leverage, are common in such projects across the region, Bisanz said. His company’s proposal was floated at Tuesday’s council meeting to gauge its prospects.
TIF “is a needed resource,” Bisanz told council members. “Without creating a housing TIF district and having TIF for these projects, they’re not financially feasible, in our opinion. I appreciate your time. I think there’s a pretty clear consensus that supporting TIF for an affordable-housing project is probably not a priority for the city.”
Proposed funding for the $44.9 million project also included tax-exempt bonds issued by the Dakota County Community Development Agency, CDA Hope Funds, a Freddie Mac tax-exempt loan and an equity bridge loan through Bridgewater Bank.
The proposal was for one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a four-story building with monthly rents ranging from $900 to $1,511 — 50 to 60 percent of the area median income. Renters would pay 14 to 25 percent less than they would for market-rate units in the area.
According to Metropolitan Council calculations, Burnsville will need 266 more units that meet affordability criteria by 2030.
“This could occur with or without assistance from the city,” said Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean, noting that a TIF district for housing would be new in Burnsville.
“To my knowledge there has not been a specific TIF housing district within the city of Burnsville,” she said.
The city’s TIF policy has a jobs requirement developers must meet to receive assistance, Kautz said. “This has no jobs,” she added.
TIF is “a pump we’ve never had to prime” for affordable-housing projects such as a major renovation of Chancellor Manor Apartments on Irving Avenue near Burnsville Center, she said.
“We should have workforce housing, but there are other tools,” Kautz said.
She and Council Member Dan Kealey sounded a familiar refrain by pushing back on outside expectations for more affordable housing in Burnsville when it’s already abundant compared with surrounding cities that also have more land to develop.
Burnsville, an older community, has “plenty of affordable rental and home ownership,” Kealey said.
Much of it is less expensive because of its age, said Kealey. He said the Real Estate Equities project is attractive because it would add new, modern units, but he still opposes TIF.
“We’ve never used it in the city” for housing, he said. “There must be some reason for that.”
Council Member Dan Gustafson also opposed TIF but said the arrival of Orange Line bus rapid transit and eventual redevelopment of the Burnsville Center-County Road 42 area will generate the need for more housing.
“I think we all know we do need some affordable new product in our city,” Gustafson said.
Despite Bisanz’s insistence on TIF, various grant programs of Dakota County and the Metropolitan Council that would require council support could be viable substitutes, said a city staff report.
