Woman convicted of third-degree murder in drag race deaths

A Burnsville woman who was drag racing against her brother on County Road 42 in Burnsville when his car T-boned another, killing two people, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder.
A Dakota County jury deliberated for about seven hours before convicting Camille Dennis-Bond, 20, of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and one count of careless driving.
Sentencing was set for March 24, County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a news release.
Dennis-Bond’s brother, Leon Bond, who was 17 when the crash occurred on April 4, 2021, will be tried in juvenile court beginning Jan. 23. The county’s effort to try him as an adult was denied by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Killed in the crash were Dalton Lee Ford, of Burnsville, and Tayler Nicole Garza, of Woodbury, both 22.
“The deaths of Tayler Garza and Dalton Ford were due to the extremely reckless behavior of Camille Dennis-Bond and Leon Bond engaging in the inherently dangerous act of drag racing,” Keena said in her statement. “I thank the jury for their recognition of this by the verdicts they delivered today.”
The victims were turning left onto Newton Avenue in a Honda CR-V when it was struck by the Chrysler 200 Leon Bond was driving at 93 to 100 mph, authorities said. A witness said the Honda “basically turned into powder and split in half.”
Another said the two drag-racing cars, including the Chevy Malibu driven by Dennis-Bond, were going a “bizarre” speed.
“He opined there was no way the cars could have stopped for someone in the way,” the release said.
Authorities said Dennis-Bond’s car, traveling in the left lane slightly behind her brother, just missed also striking the Honda.
The crash reconstruction report concluded that the racers traveled at 41 to 64 mph over the posted speed limit of 50 mph. Leon Bond’s car was traveling at 114 mph five seconds before impact, the release said.
Dennis-Bond’s third-degree murder convictions are for perpetrating an eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind.
