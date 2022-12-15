Woman convicted of third-degree murder in drag race deaths

Camille Dennis-Bond

A Burnsville woman who was drag racing against her brother on County Road 42 in Burnsville when his car T-boned another, killing two people, was convicted Wednesday of third-degree murder.

A Dakota County jury deliberated for about seven hours before convicting Camille Dennis-Bond, 20, of two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm and one count of careless driving.

