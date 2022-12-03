Residents pleased, visitors impressed, backers say
Burnsville’s annual winter lighting display is not without problems.
A donor-sponsored lamppost snowflake may go dark and need rebooting. A large truck making a turn will occasionally clip some branches, taking a string of white mini lights with it. Mice sometimes gnaw the innards of the electrical pedestals that power the display.
But holiday lighting from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day is a Burnsville tradition that residents enjoy, many visitors admire and is worth the headache and expense.
That was the consensus on Tuesday as City Council members, city staffers and Burnsville Community Foundation members took a bus tour of the lighting display and discussed it at a work session.
“There really isn’t anything like this in any surrounding community,” said Brady Folkestad of the foundation’s board of directors.
Begun in 1998, the display is mostly within the Heart of the City area bounded by Highway 13 to the north, Interstate 35W to the west, Eagle Ridge Drive to the east and residential areas south of Burnsville Parkway.
The city operates the display and contributes $50,000 annually, said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson. The Burnsville Community Foundation, which sells three-year sponsorships of the illuminated snowflakes for $250, contributes $35,000.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” said Folkestad. “We hear from a lot of community members how much they enjoy it and they take a lot of pride in it, seeing it, getting it done, supporting it. I myself truly enjoy it.”
The city lights 374 trees and spends about $4,500 on electricity, said Public Works Director Ryan Peterson. Annual light replacement costs are about $12,000, he said. The cost of putting up and taking down a large green holiday tree in Nicollet Commons Park is $6,000, he said.
The city contracts with Rainbow Treecare for most of the work.
The lighting display is “uniquely Burnsville” and has become a staple of “who we are,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg. Attendance at the annual Thanksgiving Eve lighting ceremony in Nicollet Commons Park has grown markedly in recent years, Folkestad said.
In future years the city may want to consider phasing in fixture-based “uplighting” for the median and boulevard trees, Council Member Cara Schulz said. Uplighting provides broad illumination with changeable colors.
Stringing lights on the trees may eventually become impractical as they grow, Council Member Dan Kealey said.
A full switch to uplighting could cost $1 million to $2 million based on past city staff research, Peterson said. Staffers will bring the council updated information.
“However we evolve, I don’t think we should take away from the tradition of illuminating and making the time of Thanksgiving to Valentine’s a special time in the city,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
