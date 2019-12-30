Children ages 7 to 12 can learn how to track their favorite animals through the snow during the city of Burnsville’s first Winter Animal Tracking event Saturday, Jan. 11.
Through a series of games and activities presented by Minnesota Naturalist EcoElsa (www.ecoelsa.com), children will hone their tracking skills, find places to look for animal tracks and learn the process of figuring out what animal they belong to. They will learn skills such as observation and how to use their senses to ensure they don’t scare the animal away.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Terrace Oaks East Park, 12650 Parc Driv. The cost is $19 and registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Dress warm for the weather. The full program will be outside.
Register online at www.burnsvillemn.gov/recreation (click “Register”), by phone at 952-895-4500 or in person at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.