Children ages 7 to 12 can learn how to track their favorite animals through the snow during the city of Burnsville’s first Winter Animal Tracking event Saturday, Jan. 11.

Through a series of games and activities presented by Minnesota Naturalist EcoElsa (www.ecoelsa.com), children will hone their tracking skills, find places to look for animal tracks and learn the process of figuring out what animal they belong to. They will learn skills such as observation and how to use their senses to ensure they don’t scare the animal away.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Terrace Oaks East Park, 12650 Parc Driv. The cost is $19 and registration deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Dress warm for the weather. The full program will be outside.

Register online at www.burnsvillemn.gov/recreation (click “Register”), by phone at 952-895-4500 or in person at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.

