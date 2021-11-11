Winning model builders scale down a behemoth

Burnses create Snow engine replica
A father-son team of habitual tinkerers has been honored for shrinking a century-old, 140-ton engine down to a 12-inch scale model — and making it work.
Jim Burns and his 82-year-old father, Charlie, are winners in the Best Industrial and Shop category of the 2021 Metal My Way competition. The competition’s title sponsor is metal supplier Metal Supermarkets, whose store on Cliff Road in Burnsville is where the Burnses got most of the components and tools for their project.
It’s a scale model of a Snow engine, which was, according to Jim Burns, built in the early 1900s and used in the oil fields of northwest Pennsylvania to pump natural gas over the Appalachian Mountains.
Growing up on the family farm in Watertown, which he now runs with his brother, Burns first saw a Snow engine at the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, Minnesota.
“I can remember going up there as a kid looking at this big engine,” Burns said. “It’s 60, 70 feet long. The flywheel is 17 feet high.”
He came across a book on building a scale-model Snow engine and found a perfect project partner in his father.
“My dad is the smartest guy I know,” said Burns, who owns an IT consulting business in addition to farming. “He’s worked hard to try to instill some of that knowledge in us over the years. There’s seven boys in the family, no girls, so we spent a lot of time tinkering on stuff and working on projects and building stuff.”
He and his father put roughly 500 hours into the project over a year and a half, Burns said. The original Snow engine operated at 80 to 90 rpm, he said. Their scale model runs on Coleman lantern fuel.
It’s a tandem compound engine in which the pistons share one connection rod and run back and forth horizontally, Burns said.
“Without seeing it in person it’s hard to understand, but if you think that the length of a model engine is 12 to 14 inches end to end, and if you’ve got one rod but it’s passing through four bearings and got two pistons that are riding inside of cylinders that have really tight tolerances, if one of these things is crooked, it’s not going to work,” he said. “All those pieces have to be machined perfectly so everything is straight and true, otherwise it simply won’t work. That was probably the most complicated for us.”
For their efforts the Burnses won a Husky 46-inch, nine-drawer mobile workbench with a solid wood top.
Other sponsors in the annual contest for welding, metalworking, fabricating and design were KAMA, Cosen Saws, Ferric Machinery, OMAX and Space Aid Manufacturing.
