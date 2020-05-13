Douglas Willetts had his endorsement in the 2020 election from Senate District 51 Republicans in Eagan and Burnsville.
Willetts spent more 29 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2012. He has deployed to a number of countries and said he has seen the catastrophic results of socialism firsthand. He said he is committed to not letting that happen in Minnesota.
Willetts has been a moderator for Braver Angels (formerly called Better Angels) for over two years. Braver Angels is an organization that is committed to teaching people how to talk and listen to the other side, without the conversation becoming combative. Willetts said he will focus on respectful communication while in the Senate.
His campaign slogan is “Mission First-People Always.”
“I have a vision for Minnesota where big government steps aside and lets us live our lives, free to make the best of our God given talents,” Willetts said. “To stand on our own feet and experience the success we define for ourselves.
“There is nothing more important to the future of Minnesota than the opportunities available to the people of Minnesota. I believe in the dignity of work, whether it be on a construction site or behind an executive desk. We must be sure Minnesotans are prepared for the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.