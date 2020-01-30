What to do with Diamondhead?

The consultant who recommended closing three schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 also urged the district to sell Diamondhead Education Center, which houses central offices and other functions.
Do it as “expeditiously as possible,” consultant Roger Worner wrote.
“Slow down” seems to be the School Board’s response.
At a Jan. 23 work session, board members began sifting the pros and cons of selling Diamondhead, a former shopping mall the district acquired in the mid-’90s in what is now Burnsville’s Heart of the City. In addition to district offices, Diamondhead houses the Burnsville Senior Center, Community Education, early childhood classes, early childhood special education and meeting rooms and classrooms for staff training and community use.
The board took Worner’s advice and voted in December to close Metcalf Middle School and Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementaries at the end of the school year because of declining district enrollment. Worner recommended moving Diamondhead’s functions to the vacated middle school.
The district is using another consultant, Ehlers, to probe Diamondhead’s fate and take a look at five other district properties: River Ridge Education Center, Cedar School and the three school buildings that will close.
Ehlers representatives said they’ll study all options for Diamondhead — keeping, leasing, selling or redeveloping — and consult with real estate professionals to see what the 11.5-acre property might fetch.
One board member, DeeDee Currier, declared her passion for keeping Diamondhead.
“I’m not ready to talk about selling this building,” said Currier, a former district administrator who recalled when Diamondhead had a Red Owl grocery store. “I’m ready to talk about, Are we using this building to the best of our ability?”
The building underwent renovations with proceeds from the 2015 bond referendum that funded expansion of Burnsville High School, which for years had a seniors-only campus at Diamondhead. For the first time in her 32 years in the district, the top administrators are now assembled in one location, a convenience for building administrators scattered across the district, Currier said.
Moving some Community Education programs to Metcalf will require some classroom reconstruction and new playgrounds, she said.
Diamondhead “is in the middle of our district” and is serving its original purpose as a multiuse, multi-age building, Currier said. “I’m not ready to cave in on this building.”
Keeping it is an option, Board Member Eric Miller said.
“Having said that, we don’t have any money. That’s the reason for where we’re at right now,” he said. “This building is an asset. We want to understand whether it’s an asset that can bring money into the district or not.”
The district would retire debt but lose money under a hypothetical sale scenario Ehlers put together.
If the property were sold for apartments and townhomes — the most likely redevelopment scenarios, company representatives said — it might fetch $9.37 per square foot, or $4.7 million, for 375 apartment units and 63 townhomes.
After repayment of debt on the building ($4.3 million), building retrofits at Metcalf (an estimated $1.8 million) and an estimated $300,000 in moving costs, the district would lose $1.7 million on the deal.
The “supposition is not helpful,” Board Chair Abigail Alt told Jason Aarsvold and Stacie Kvilvang, municipal advisers with Ehlers. “I understand going through the what-ifs, but filling it with numbers that are unsubstantiated, it doesn’t help envision what may or may not be possible.”
Even if the property fetched $12 per square foot to reach its county-assessed value of $6.4 million, the district would be only $23,000 ahead on the deal, Kvilvang said.
High-density housing is likely to fetch the highest price, she said. The site is unlikely to attract an office tower or much retail development, she said.
“Not a lot of folks are building new brick and mortar stores,” Kvilvang said.
Under any redevelopment, the district would collaborate with the city and take advantage of its economic development tools to maximize the sale price, according to Ehlers.
But maybe someday the district would want the space back, Aarsvold said.
“We’re essentially sitting in what is predominantly a fully developed community,” he said. “There aren’t 10-acre parcels just available for you to site a new location. Even if you could pay for a new facility, finding a place to put it is next to impossible.”
If the district keeps Diamondhead, Miller said he wants to be able to tell citizens “that it just wasn’t feasible to sell it” and that keeping it “isn’t necessarily costing us money.”
There’s opportunity cost to consider, Alt said. Keeping Diamondhead would forgo more students in the schools from new living units and bypass added tax base and vitality in the Heart of the City, she said.
But relocating Diamondhead’s functions to the vacated Metcalf could bring its own spark of vitality to the northeastern corner of the district, Miller said.
“Talking with community members, there is excitement being generated around that possibility,” Alt said.
