Burnsville woman key player in sled dog race team
The Redington Mushing team altered its preparation for this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, the famed 1,000-mile test between Anchorage and Nome, Alaska.
The dogs trained slower than they had in previous years and raced slower in races before the Iditarod. In the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, a key prep race held in late January in northern Minnesota, Burnsville resident Sarah Keefer took the sled instead of veteran musher Ryan Redington.
Keefer finished third, a result the more aggressive Redington could have easily bettered, she said.
“But I didn’t want him to run the team, and Ryan Redington agreed with me,” said Keefer, his associate in Redington Mushing. “He knows that he wants to race just a little bit more. And I said, ‘We’re not trying to win the Beargrease, we’re trying to win Iditarod.”
They did.
Back in the sled for a race he had run 15 times, with top-10 placings in the last three years but no finish better than seventh, Redington crossed the finish line on March 14 90 minutes ahead of second-place finisher Peter Kaiser.
It was a popular victory for a musher from a well-known Alaska racing family. Redington’s grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., founded the Iditarod in 1973. Ryan Redington, a two-time John Beargrease winner, has kennel operations in his native Knik, Alaska, and Brule, Wisconsin.
“About once a day it still settles on us that we won Iditarod,” Keefer said April 3. “I turn to Ryan and say, ‘You won Iditarod.’ He looks back at me and says, ‘We won Iditarod.’ ”
Keefer, 41, a former National Park Service manager and a professional naturalist for National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions, is also a dog lover who owns a Siberian husky.
She and her husband, Jeffrey Krebsbach, saw professional sled dog racing for the first time when they attended the 2017 Beargrease. She introduced herself to Ryan Redington at the awards ceremony, said she was interested in learning more about racing and gave him her phone number in case he needed any help.
He took her up on it, and today the pair are race team and kennel partners — her “professional hobby,” said Keefer, who already spends much of her year in Alaska in her job as a field educator and expedition leader.
She helps train the Redington dogs, and her influence on the operation is validated by the Iditarod victory.
She and Redington agreed last year to train the dogs at 9.5 mph in the pre-Iditarod season instead of their usual 10.5 mph, Keefer said. Then she took over the sled for Redington in the Beargrease, finishing with a healthy 10 members of her original 12-dog team still in racing form.
“It just gives them more fuel in the tank for those miles,” Keefer said of the dialed-down approach. “It’s great to win the Beargrease. It’s 300 miles. But in Iditarod, you have another 700 miles after that 300.”
Redington didn’t pursue the head of the pack in the first several hundred miles of the Iditarod, Keefer said. Accustomed to resting his teams at race checkpoints for 3.5 to four hours, Redington added an hour at some stops, she said.
“That left him a lot of fuel in the tank. It saved him a lot of dogs,” Keefer said, noting that he still had 12 of the team’s original 14 racers more than halfway through the grueling 1,000-mile course, when some mushers were down to 11, 10 or fewer.
The fuel in the tank allowed Redington a race gambit — he skipped stopping at the Elum checkpoint, leaving a 94-mile straight run to White Mountain, where all teams take a mandatory eight-hour rest, Keefer said.
“He gambled that he was going to do this long run and his competitors won’t, and he was right,” she said.
The decisive 90-minute victory was a testament to rested, healthy dogs and Redington’s race sense, Keefer said. He was able to glean information on the competitors at checkpoints and at villages with cell signals. He called Keefer for race developments, which she monitored online while posting social media updates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.