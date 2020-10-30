Burnsville voters who still have an absentee ballot are advised by the city to deliver it directly to City Hall to ensure it is counted.

Mailed ballots may not arrive on time. On Thursday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that ballots arriving after Nov. 3 may not be counted, according to the city.

There is a convenient and secure ballot drop box in front of City Hall where absentee ballots can be submitted your absentee ballot until 3 p.m. on Nov. 3. There is also early in-person voting at City Hall available today (Friday, Oct. 30) until 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also vote at your precinct on Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 3 - from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on voting in Burnsville, visit burnsvillemn.gov/elections 

Tags

Load comments