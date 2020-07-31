In March, the city of Burnsville launched a Burnsville-themed song competition in partnership with local organization The Garage. The three finalists have been announced: Bryan Marshall, Ben and Shannon Honken, and Marv Gohman and Kate Campbell.
The winner will receive a $500 cash prize from the city, and an opportunity to make a free professional recording of their song at The Garage in Burnsville.
“This song contest was a fun way to celebrate the city’s new brand ‘You Belong Here’ and promote our culture of inclusivity. Some really great musicians call Burnsville home and we wanted to give them an opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Regina Dean, Burnsville’s assistant community development director.
The lyrics of each submission were required to include the name “Burnsville” and the phrase “You Belong Here.”
The winner will be announced on Aug. 14. You can listen to the submissions and vote for your favorite at: https://bit.ly/SongContestVoting .
“The song submissions were really creative and I am excited to get the winning artist(s) into The Garage to record,” aid Jack Kolb-Williams, executive director of The Garage. “We have adapted our 2,000-square-foot studio space to adhere to state and county COVID-19 guidelines, which are easy to accommodate since our three isolated recording rooms already promote natural social distancing. I know that the winning artist will have a great time turning their music into something more.”
The Garage is an all-ages, alcohol-free, multistage music venue, recording studio and educational facility in Burnsville’s Civic Center Park. It’s operated by the 501c3 nonprofit Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
