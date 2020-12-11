Pandemic ravages hospitality industry
2020 looked promising. Experience Burnsville, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, had launched a new website in January and anticipated a record year for travel and hospitality, hopefully reflected in the average daily room prices and occupancy rates at the city’s nine hotels and motels.
“Then March happened,” Executive Director Amie Burrill told the City Council in October. “In March we really kind of took our plans for 2020 and threw ’em in the garbage can, not literally but pretty much.”
Since the pandemic hit, the bureau has seen the room taxes that support it plummet, gone from 2.5 full-time staff positions to one and narrowed its focus to visitors within a 250-mile radius.
But Burrill sees a phased recovery ahead for the hospitality industry, with group and corporate meetings and events beginning to rebound along with air travel in the second half of 2021. Pre-pandemic travel volumes aren’t likely to return until 2023, she said.
In the meantime, Burrill has developed new locally focused promotions and expects a vaccine-era pickup in regional travel and leisure spending this summer, “because we know there is pent-up demand.”
“I’m super ready for 2021 and moving forward,” the 14-year director told the council on Tuesday.
The council approved the bureau’s 2021 budget, goals and marketing plan. Budgeted spending totals $265,950, a sharp drop from $420,716 in 2019 and a forecasted $379,000 in 2020.
Total revenue, consisting mostly of the city’s lodging tax on hotel guests along with small state tourism grants, is expected to plunge by 51 percent next year. The bureau plans to spend $80,000 from its savings account in 2021.
Lodging taxes of $200,000 are forecast in the bureau’s 2021 budget, compared with the $330,000 originally forecast for 2020 and a revised 2020 forecast of $264,000.
Through August, 2020 lodging tax receipts totaled $138,904, compared with $234,638 in August 2019 and $261,922 in August 2018.
Hotel occupancy in the Minneapolis south market area in July, a peak travel month when hotels can charge more, was 44.8 percent compared with 74.3 percent in July 2019, according to Burrill. In the city of Minneapolis, occupancy sank to 15.2 percent.
“Those are a lot of vacant hotel rooms in the Minneapolis area,” Burrill said.
July’s average daily room rate for Minneapolis south was $87.71, compared with $117.46 in July 2019.
Burnsville has historically been a “drive” market for visitors, coming from within a 500-mile radius, Burrill said.
“We’ve dialed that in with the pandemic,” she said.
Marketing strategies have included a “Locally Strong” blog series highlighting select hospitality businesses. Next year, a “Local Flavor” videos highlight the city’s diverse culinary options.
The bureau will also maintain a public calendar of events in Burnsville — a requirement of its 2021 agreement with the city.
Council Member Cara Schulz praised the bureau for its “realistic appraisal” of the marketplace during the pandemic.
Said Council Member Vince Workman, “I’m probably more excited about what Experience Burnsville is going to do now than I have been in recent memory, which is saying a lot during a pandemic.”
