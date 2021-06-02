Enrollment unlikely to reach current virtual learning levels
With a sizable number of District 191 students still choosing distance learning, enrollment thus far in the district’s permanent online school that will debut in September is small by comparison.
As of May 18, 313 students were enrolled for next year in the One91 Virtual Academy — 123 elementary students, 71 middle school students and 119 high school students, according to a district report.
As of mid-May, about 2,900 district students still chose virtual learning, Don Leake, the principal overseeing the academy, told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board May 27. District enrollment was 7,616 in an October head count.
Academy enrollment won’t reach the number of students who chose virtual learning during the pandemic, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources.
Enrollment for the academy will likely remain open through the summer, he said.
“This is new,” Sovine said. “I wouldn’t want to close it off too soon because then we’re running inefficient programming.”
District 191 is among the Minnesota districts that have developed plans for online schools and had them authorized this year by the state Department of Education.
District officials described the academy as a welcome option for families with lingering concerns about COVID-19 and a potential magnet for some students in other districts that won’t offer full-time online learning next year as case numbers fall and restrictions are lifted.
The pandemic “has opened eyes to new ways of offering learning,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
“It’s known and people believe that learning doesn’t just happen inside four walls anymore,” she said. “We’re excited to see where this goes.”
Staff and students have rapidly learned much about navigating online school, Leake said.
“It’s going to be a great school year for us,” he said. “I’m very, very excited about the opportunity to lead this program this coming school year.”
The building blocks were laid in 2015 with voter approval of a technology levy that brought Chromebooks and platforms such as Schoology to the district, said Rachel Gorton, director of technology.
“Onboarding technology equipment and resources was never about the technology,” she said. “It has always been about our students and their learning, their experiences and their avenues for success. Our permanent Virtual Academy launching next fall moves us to the next level in our goal: to provide online, high-quality and flexible learning opportunities for all students.”
At the elementary level, the district is planning combined virtual classrooms of grades K-one, two-three and four-five. The groupings are needed for efficiency given the likely enrollment numbers, according to Sovine.
Much of the day will be spent in synchronous learning, in which all students and teachers are together in live online meetings, according to Imina Oftedahl, curriculum and instruction director.
The school day will also include small-group lessons; specialist instruction in art, music, physical education and digital learning; and student support services.
The amount of synchronous learning time will be less for middle school students as they become more independent and self-directed, Oftedahl said.
“We’re really looking for the virtual academy to be a school that is built for students who want to be online, who are excited about online interactions and using technology tools, and who find that having more independence to pace their own learning really appeals to them and fills their success bucket,” she said.
There will still be whole- and small-group instruction and individual meeting time with teachers, Oftedahl said.
In the high school grades all content will be delivered asynchronously, she said.
“It will be comprehensive in that students will be offered all of the credits that they need if they matriculate through nine through 12 for graduation,” Oftedahl said. “They may also choose to just engage in Virtual Academy in a supplemental fashion, picking and choosing individual courses while remaining in in-person for the remainder of their courses.”
Students will be able to pace their own learning while still maintaining access to counselors, college and career guidance and other services, she said.
Services offered in person — such as special education, social-emotional support and mental health support — will be available through the Virtual Academy, Gorton said.
The current enrollment calls for six full-time teaching positions for the elementary grades, three for the middle schools, and for high school grades an undetermined number based on course selections and offerings, according to the district.
“The high school is going to be based more upon registration as well as enrollment, a combination of both,” Sovine said.
Board Chair Eric Miller called for more information on how the Virtual Academy will be marketed.
If it’s a “shiny new thing,” he said, “we need to know how we’re going to sell it.”
