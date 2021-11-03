District 191 seeks class-size waiver
A last-minute rush of students into School District 191’s new Virtual Academy has the district scrambling to properly staff the program in the secondary grades.
The district has added six “overload” teachers — those already teaching a full load in a building who take on an extra period in the online school.
The district is also seeking a waiver from the state education commissioner allowing secondary online class sizes of more than 40 students, a cap set in law.
Virtual Academy secondary classes are class-size “hot spots” in the new school year, Stacey Sovine, executive director of human resources, told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Oct. 28.
“VA is where I have hot spots at the secondary level,” he said. “It’s going to be somewhere between 12 to 16 different classes that we’re looking at from the middle school to the high school level.”
Class sizes in the rest of the district are “pretty much within our parameters,” Sovine said.
The online quandary was described as stressful for teachers and for district officials, who faced the added expense of hiring overload teachers to offer a sufficient number of classes and may have to spend much more to split large classes in two. Plus, they noted, there’s a labor shortage.
A spring parent survey suggested enrollment of about 180 secondary students in the Virtual Academy, Sovine said. Registration numbers in July and August were relatively flat, he said.
But secondary enrollment hit 250 on Sept. 7, the first day of school, and now stands at 280.
“We didn’t see this coming until we were there,” he said.
K-12 enrollment in the Virtual Academy is 479, also higher than earlier registration numbers suggested. Continued high transmission of COVID-19 was a factor, Superintendent Theresa Battle said.
“As that became reality, that’s when we saw the influx,” she said.
Some districts that have also faced heavy demand for online programs this year have capped enrollment, Sovine said. Not so in 191, where “it is known we will do everything for our students in our community,” he said. “It takes a toll on staff to make that happen, it does, but that’s where we are for our kids.”
The district will reassign teaching positions at the quarter for middle school and semester for Burnsville High School to better staff the Virtual Academy.
A state waiver on the 40-student class-size cap would allow the district to avoid needlessly small classes in the secondary grades, where virtual learning becomes increasingly student-driven, according to Sovine.
“Let’s make it clear — we are not advocating large class sizes,” he said. “That is not what we’re about. However, given the conditions that we are currently under, it also doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense to spend between $300,000 to $400,000 for teachers to teach the same amount of students asynchronously, especially at the high school.”
Without the waiver, the district faces having “two classes offered at exactly the same time to satisfy the law saying that instead of 44 students, we have 22 students in each of our classes,” Sovine said.
An overload teacher for a split class could cost up to $21,000, he said. The overload teachers already working get base pay of at least $2,000 and are compensated for lost prep time, according to Sovine.
“For our average wage for our teachers, that can be close to $7,500 just for that overload,” he said.
Officials need to “understand the overload and the overwork that some of our instructors might feel,” Board Member Sue Said said. “Acknowledgment, for me, is a big thing.”
Larger classes at the high school level aren’t unusual, he noted. The current average at BHS is 25.68, but that includes specialized classes of eight to 25 students and others in the high 30s to mid-40s, he said.
The average Virtual Academy class size in the elementary grades is 23, the district says.
Disappointment that high COVID transmission has prevented this school year from feeling more “normal” is widespread, Sovine said.
“Food service, educational assistants, teachers, administrators, families, students — everybody just feels weary,” he said.
Other class sizes
The influx of Virtual Academy students and COVID-related enrollment decline are notable developments in the fall class size report, Sovine said.
Elementary classes are running well below target and minimum sizes. The average K-five class size is 22.63, behind the district target of 24.5 and district minimum of 25.
The biggest gap is in fifth grade, with an average class size of 23.85 — 6.15 below the target of 30.
Class sizes are 1.65 below target in kindergarten, 4.89 in first grade, 4.42 in second grade, 3.96 in third grade and 4.55 in fourth grade. Class size targets and ranges are smallest in kindergarten and rise in subsequent grades.
Average class sizes per school range from 20.79 at Vista View (with total enrollment of 291) to 25.12 at Harriet Bishop (total enrollment of 540).
At the middle schools, class sizes average 17.8 (Eagle Ridge) and 16.68 (Nicollet).
