Enrollment in School District 191’s new Virtual Academy stood at 319 as of Aug. 2 — a small share of total district enrollment but enough to support a full online program.
A total of 133 students were enrolled for the coming year in kindergarten through grade five, 75 were enrolled in grades six through eight and 111 were enrolled in grades nine through 12.
Twenty-nine of the students open-enrolled into the Virtual Academy from other districts, Don Leake, the school’s principal on special assignment, told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Aug. 12.
“Fantastic,” Board Chair Eric Miller responded.
District 191 is one of many Minnesota districts launching virtual schools after last year’s COVID-19 crash course in online instruction.
“This is not like it was before where we were just responding to the necessity to have some online instruction for COVID,” Miller said. “This is an entirely different thing,” a “shiny product we can offer.”
There will be eight full-time teaching positions for the elementary grades, four for the middle school grades and 5.4 for the high school grades. Some of the funding has been reallocated from in-person learning and some taken from the district’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The school will have a full-time special education teacher for kindergarten through eighth grade and one full-time English language learner teacher across all grades.
Instruction in the elementary program will be synchronous (students logging into class at a set time) and asynchronous (students viewing materials on their own).
“We’re very conscious of how much screen time we’re asking the kindergartners and first graders to do,” Leake said. “It’s really hard to keep those kids focused for the entire day on a screen.”
The mix will change in middle school as students are transitioned to more independent learning. Sixth graders will have two hours of synchronous time daily and seventh and eighth graders will have one, Leake said.
High school will be entirely asynchronous, he said.
Social-emotional learning instruction will be provided for all grades. Secondary school advisory services and the elementary “What I Need” period will also be provided.
“We will be supporting students from the first day of school,” Leake said.
Students will be allowed to enroll in the Virtual Academy from in-person learning after the school year has begun, he said.
“We want kids in school with us, whether it’s at a school or in the Virtual Academy,” Leake said.
Cities from which students are open-enrolling include Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center and Le Sueur, he said.
Total district enrollment in early childhood through 12th grade in 2021-22 is projected at 7,604.
Tennis court naming requested
The son of Burnsville High School’s first tennis coach is asking the board to name the school’s tennis courts after his father.
Following district policy on naming buildings and facilities, the board voted to form a committee to gather input from the public, staff and students and make a recommendation on the request.
Burnsville resident Pete Heunisch wants to name the courts for his father, Richard, who started the school’s tennis program in 1967 and coached through the early 1990s. He was also a boys hockey coach and taught at BHS from 1967 through the late 1990s.
Pete Heunisch is also spearheading a fundraising drive to erect a bronze statute of BHS’ first hockey coach, two-time state champion Tom Osiecki, in front of the city-owned Burnsville Ice Center. The city has endorsed the effort.
Other School District 191 facilities named for coaches and teachers who were instrumental in starting and/or developing district activities are the Mraz Center for the Performing Arts, Pates Stadium and Dick Hanson Field (football), Pat Feely Field (softball) and Ted Seidel Field (soccer).
District buying scoreboard
The board voted Aug. 12 to pursue a purchase agreement to buy the Burnsville High School video scoreboard at Pates Stadium and Dick Hanson field.
The price is not to exceed $165,000. That’s the offer from the Black and Gold Alumni Foundation, which wants to unload the board it bought and installed in 2015.
To pay for it, the district can tap funds remaining from the 2015 voter-approved bond issue that paid for districtwide building improvements, including high school additions and renovations, officials said.
