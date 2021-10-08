Highway 13 intersection has above-average crash rate
The two men killed Oct. 5 in a car-semi crash at a Burnsville intersection with a high crash rate have been identified.
Alejandro Mejia Guadalupe, 37, Burnsville, and Mario E. Padilla, 67, Minneapolis, were killed when a semi truck struck their vehicle on Highway 13 at Chowen Avenue.
The eastbound semi truck struck the 2001 Honda Accord Padilla was driving as he traveled westbound to turn onto Chowen Avenue, according to the State Patrol. The semi driver, 31-year-old Edmund Bosire Mamboleo, Savage, was not injured. The crash occurred at 8:29 a.m.
Highway 13 and Chowen Avenue is one of six intersections and three road segments on 13 in Burnsville and Savage with above-average crash rates, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT is planning several improvements along 13 between Highway 169 in Savage and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville. The overburdened east-west corridor averages 54,000 trips a day and is a crucial freight route for the Ports of Savage and local industrial companies, MnDOT said in a recent corridor study.
Congestion causes “significant” rush-hour delays, particularly at signalized intersections and existing interchanges, the study said.
In addition to high crash rates, safety concerns include difficult pedestrian and bicycle crossings at Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville and pedestrians crossing at undesignated locations in Savage.
MnDOT is proposing a $25 million grade separation at Chowen Avenue, with Highway 13 on top and a roundabout diamond interchange. A $30 million grade-separated interchange with a roundabout is proposed for Nicollet and 13. A $25 million overpass is proposed at Washburn Avenue and 13 in Burnsville.
The first corridor projects — safety and freight access improvements at Dakota and Yosemite avenues in Savage — are scheduled for 2022.
Highway 13 intersections with above-average crash rates are Lynn Avenue, Chowen Avenue, Washburn Avenue, Nicollet Avenue, Yosemite Avenue and Dakota Avenue, according to MnDOT.
The stretch of 13 between Interstate 35W and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville also has an above-average rate, MnDOT said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.